"I wanted glory, I wanted Real Madrid" - Former Los Blancos star reveals why he snubbed offers from PSG and Manchester City

Former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez has opened up about the offers he received from multiple European clubs before he decided to join Los Blancos in 2014.

The Colombia international caught the eye of different clubs following his performances in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. During the tournament, he won the Golden Boot, bagging six goals for his country and helping them reach the quarter-final stage.

Rodriguez recently revealed that current Premier League champions Manchester City and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain were extremely keen on signing him. Both clubs were willing to offer more money than Real Madrid, according to the 32-year-old attacking midfielder.

Claiming that winning trophies was on his mind, Rodriguez said about his decision to join the Santiago Bernabeu (via MadridXtra):

“PSG & Man City came together. They offered more money. In the end, who convinced me was Florentino Pérez. I received a call from him & he said, ‘What do you want, money or glory?’ I said, ‘No, I want glory, president'. He then said, ‘Well, it’s done then.’”

Following his reported £63 million move from Monaco to the Spanish capital, Rodriguez made 125 appearances for the club, bagging 37 goals and 42 assists across all competitions. With the La Liga giants, Rodriguez did indeed achieve glory, winning the UEFA Champions League and La Liga twice each, among other honors.

Before departing from the club in the summer of 2020 for Everton, he spent two years on loan at Bayern Munich between 2017 and 2019. During his stay in Bavaria, he made 67 appearances, scoring 15 goals and 20 assists across competitions.

Currently, the midfielder plays his football for Sao Paulo in the Brazilian top division.

Where do Real Madrid stand in La Liga and whom do they face next?

Carlo Ancelotti (via Getty Images)

Real Madrid are currently at the top of the La Liga standings, having racked up 38 points from 15 matches. This comprises 12 wins, two draws, and just one loss in the 2023/24 season.

However, Los Blancos are level on points with second-placed Girona, with both clubs only separated on goal difference. Most recently, the Madrid-based side managed a 2-0 win against Granada on Saturday (December 2).

Up next for Carlo Ancelotti's men is an away league fixture against Real Betis on December 9. Real Madrid's upcoming opponents are placed seventh in the league, having managed 25 points from 15 matches.