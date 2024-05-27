"I was well within my rights" - Alan Shearer doubles down on Erik ten Hag criticism despite Manchester United's FA Cup win 

Premier League icon Alan Shearer has doubled down on his criticism of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag despite his side's FA Cup triumph on Saturday (May 25). The former Newcastle United striker insists that he was well within his rights to scrutinize the Dutchman and explained why.

Erik ten Hag made the headlines after guiding Manchester United to a 2-1 victory over local rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final at the weekend. Despite the victory, Alan Shearer didn't spare the Dutchman when they both sat for an interview alongside Gary Lineker on BBC.

Expand Tweet

Lineker asked the tactician if he felt he has been unfairly treated by the media this season. The Dutchman replied that he did feel this way and explained why. Shearer responded by stating how poor United have been this season and there appeared to be some tension between the pair.

The interaction has generated a lot of reactions, with many Manchester United fans lashing out at Shearer and Lineker. However, speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, the former Newcastle forward has doubled down on his criticism, saying:

"He's entitled to have a pop back because he's been criticized at times and I think rightly so because his team have been miles off it for most of the times this season."

"They've been really poor, they've had a disastrous season in the Premier League and I don't think any Man United fan would argue with that. To finish eighth in the table, to finish with the number of goals they've conceded and to have allowed so many shots against is embarrassing."

Shearer went on to claim that he was simply doing his job by criticizing Erik ten Hag, adding that he was well within his rights to do so.

"So for all of those things, at times, we've had to criticize them this season. If we didn't, we wouldn't be doing our jobs but he's entitled to have the hump with people who he feels have been unfair."

"I just felt I was well within my rights to say, 'Ok, I understand you, but we have to do our job, as well you doing yours.' If we didn't criticize you for all those points I've just made, we would look foolish, which is why I felt it was right I could come back at him to say hang on, you have been poor."

Expand Tweet

Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford remains unclear despite his FA Cup triumph. The club is expected to make a decision on the Dutchman's status in the coming weeks.

Erik ten Hag's record as Manchester United manager

The tactician was appointed by Manchester United ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. He parted ways with Eredivisie giants Ajax and came in to replace Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford in July 2022.

In his first season at the club, Ten Hag managed to claim the EFL Cup and helped the Red Devils to secure a top-four finish. This term, his side finished eighth in the league table but they will be boosted by their FA Cup conquest.

So far during his time at Manchester United, the Dutchman has overseen 141 games across all competitions, recording 68 wins, 15 draws and 31 defeats. United have scored 207 goals and conceded 156 in those games, averaging 2.16 points per game, as per Transfermarkt.