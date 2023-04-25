 “I went to the desserts later” - Xavi makes hilarious claim on Busquets and Alba having dinner with ex-Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi

Barcelona boss Xavi has joked that he joined his players Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba for desserts during their dinner with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi.

Spanish outlet Jijantes spotted PSG ace Lionel Messi leaving a Barcelona restaurant after having dinner with two of his former teammates Busquets and Alba. The incident, which took place on Monday (April 24) night, has sparked reports of the Argentina captain's return to the Camp Nou.

During a pre-match press conference ahead of the Blaugrana’s La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday (April 26), Xavi was asked about Busquets and Alba’s dinner with Messi. The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner joked that he had joined the boys for dessert.

barcacentre @barcacentre Xavi: "Alba and Busquets having dinner with Messi? I went to the desserts later (laughs). No, they haven't told me anything about Messi." Xavi: "Alba and Busquets having dinner with Messi? I went to the desserts later (laughs). No, they haven't told me anything about Messi."

Xavi said (via barcacentre):

“Alba and Busquets having dinner with Messi? I went to the desserts later (laughs). No, they haven't told me anything about Messi.”

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's PSG contract expires in June. According to sources, the Parisians have been waiting for the Argentina icon to sign an extension, but the player is yet to respond.

Meanwhile, Barca, via their vice-president Rafa Yuste, have confirmed that the club are in contact with Messi’s camp over the icon's possible return to the Camp Nou this summer.

Xavi, too, has welcomes the idea of his friend and former teammate returning to the club, saying that he regularly communicates with Barcelona’s record goalscorer.

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba wants to be reunited with Lionel Messi at Camp Nou

In a recent interview with GOAL, Jordi Alba expressed his desire to play alongside Lionel Messi once again, saying that Messi understood him better than anyone on the pitch.

Having spent nine trophy-laden seasons together at the Camp Nou (between 2012 and 21), Alba admitted that Messi’s return would be beneficial for him. The left-back said:

“It is Leo’s decision. Honestly, we haven’t talked about this topic, but it’s clear that in the end, seeing Messi with another shirt other than Barca’s is always weird. In the end, if he wants to and the club wants to, it’s perfect for me. He has been the player with whom I have understood the best on the pitch.”

Messi and Alba shared a telepathic connection on the pitch, always knowing where the other one was. Before the La Masia graduate left as a free agent in 2021, Alba played 345 games alongside Messi, combining for 34 goals.

