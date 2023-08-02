"I will adapt to the club's choice" - Max Allegri breaks silence on Romelu Lukaku-Dusan Vlahovic swap deal with Chelsea

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has given his take on the proposed swap deal with Chelsea involving Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic.

Allegri claims that he is calm about the situation regarding his squad but will adapt to any changes. He said (via Metro):

"I’m happy with players we have but impossible-to-refuse bids will be evaluated due to the financial situation. I will adapt to the club’s choice, as always."

There has been speculation regarding Vlahovic's future at the Allianz Stadium with the Serbian linked with a departure. The Guardian reports that Juve have offered the 23-year-old in exchange for Chelsea's Lukaku and around €40 million (£34.4 million).

The 30-year-old wants out of Stamford Bridge amid a volatile second spell with the Premier League giants. The Belgian striker has failed to impress since returning to the west Londoners in 2021 for a then club-record €113 million. He spent last season on loan at Inter Milan, bagging 14 goals in 37 games across competitions but could be heading to their Serie A rivals.

Meanwhile, Vlahovic has struggled to replicate the form that earned him an €81 million move to Juventus from Fiorentina in January 2022. The Serbian striker managed 14 goals in 42 games across competitions last season.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that his side could add a forward to their ranks despite possessing Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson. He said (via Sky Sports):

"Yes, of course, maybe we can add some different profile or different player who can help us, of course we are open."

Pochettino also has youngsters Mason Burstow, 19, and Armando Broja, 21, to call upon. However, the Argentine tactician may be keen to add a proven goalscorer to his squad and Vlahovic managed an impressive 49 goals in 108 games while at Fiorentina.

Inter Milan new-boy Marcus Thuram on comparison with Chelsea striker Lukaku

Marcus Thuram joined Inter as a free agent.

Simone Inzaghi's Inter moved for Marcus Thuram when they learned that Lukaku had been in secret talks with Juventus. The Nerazzurri opted to not to continue their pursuit of the Belgian when his negotiations with the Old Lady came to light.

Thuram, 25, arrives at the San Siro after the expiration of his contract with Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach. He caught eyes last season with 16 goals and seven assists in 32 matches across competitions.

The French frontman previously commented about wanting to become even better than Lukaku. He has alluded to those comments by insisting he respects the Chelsea striker but that he is different (via Football-Italia):

“Since I spoke in that way I’ve grown, as a player and as a person. I’m just saying Lukaku and I are different. I respect him, but I am different, we are very different.”

Inter fans have another proven goalscorer on their hands in Thuram although they are still venting their frustrations with Lukaku. The Belgium international built up a fond connection with the Nerazzurri but has irked them with his talks with Juve.