“I will confront Cristiano Ronaldo in the final” - Al-Hilal star sends message to Al-Nassr superstar before King Cup of Champions face-off

Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has sent a message to Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their clash against Al-Nassr in the King Cup of Champions. The rivals meet each other in the final on May 31, 2024.

Al-Hilal bagged the King Cup last year, which was also their 10th title, and before the final this time, the 33-year-old Moroccan goalkeeper said:

"God willing, I will confront Cristiano Ronaldo in the final"

The last time the two rivals met this season was in the semi-final of the Saudi Super Cup on April 9, 2024, which ended in a 2-1 win for Al-Hilal. While the first half was goalless, Al-Hilal's Salem Aldawsari opened the scoring in the 61st minute, followed by another goal from Brazilian forward Malcom in the 72nd minute.

In the 86th minute of the match, Ronaldo was given a straight red card following his argument with the referee. His opening goal for the club was ruled out by VAR after he was considered offside despite not getting a touch on the ball, which led to the argument.

Al-Nassr scored their first and only goal of the match, with Sadio Mané netting in 90+9 minutes. Al-Hilal were pitted against Al-Ittihad in the final of the Saudi Super Cup and won the title 4-1 on April 11, 2024.

Although Al-Hilal have already bagged the Saudi Pro League title, they face the Knights of the Najd next in the league on May 17, 2024.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr future

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Ronaldo's future at Al-Nassr. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the Saudi Pro League giants on a free transfer in December 2022.

According to Romano, the Al-Nassr striker is set to have a team built around him and is set to stay at Mrsool Park till the end of his current deal in 2025. Romano said (as per Al Nassr Zone):

"Al-Nassr will continue to build the team around Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo will complete his contract with Al-Nassr, ends at the end of the next season."

The Portugal national team captain has scored 42 goals and 12 assists in 41 games across competitions. Most of those goal contributions (33 goals and 10 assists) have been in 28 appearances in the league.