“I will give my best for this prestigious shirt” – PSG summer signing makes a vow to fans

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma recently said he will give everything to the club which deserves wins and respect.

Donnarumma revealed that he received a warm welcome from members of the French league giants and is learning French to bridge the communication gap. The 22-year-old talked about his fearless character and said that this gives him the 'strength' to take on any opposition.

Speaking in an interview with the PSG media group, Donnarumma said:

“I always wanted to be a goalkeeper, I don’t feel the pressure, and this is my strength. I always managed it well, even when I was very young. This gave me an advantage, playing at San Siro at 16 is not at all easy, but I have always tried to stay calm.''

Despite getting less game time since his arrival at PSG, Donnarumma emphasized that he is 'happy' at the club and will give his all whenever the team gives him the opportunity.

“I make myself understood very well. I’m happy in Paris, there hasn’t been any change and I’m fine with the team, with the club, with everyone here. The fans have welcomed me very well, I thank them so much and I promise that I will always give my best for this prestigious shirt, that deserves wins and respect.”

Donnarumma was signed by PSG ahead of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season from AC Milan. The Italian international played at the San Siro for six years after making his first appearance for them in 2015.

The Italian goalkeeper also spoke at length about his quick adaptation to PSG's environment and said that he is trying to learn French to communicate better. He said:

“I was immediately happy here. They welcomed me very well in a large group. We all feel good, I’m learning French quickly and the communication with my teammates is very important.''

PSG finish second in their Champions League group and qualify for next round

Paris Saint-Germain became the second team from Group A after Manchester City to qualify for the Round of 16 of the Champions League. The French club clinched an easy 4-1 win over Club Brugge at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday. Mbappe scored the opener for PSG while Lionel Messi bagged a brace.

Despite qualifying for the next round, PSG's board are not happy with their new coach Mauricio Pochettino, who has so far failed to utilize the talent they have on paper. If reports are to be believed, the club's owners are already pursuing former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to take over as the new boss.

