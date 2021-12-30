"I will speak about 2 players" - William Gallas snubs Liverpool's Van Dijk and names the 2 best defenders in the Premier League

Legendary French defender William Gallas has picked 2 center-backs over Liverpool's Van Dijk as the best defenders in the Premier League at the moment.

Speaking in an interview with Genting Casino, the former Chelsea man was asked the question as to who the best defender in the Premier League is. Gallas said:

"I will speak about two players. I will speak about Thiago Silva because, he always finds the edge. I think what he does for Chelsea, it’s magnificent.

"As you know, to play in the Premier League it’s not easy. It’s very physical. And Thiago Silva is 36 years old. He is the boss of that defence. He’s mature, he’s got experience.

"So that’s why players like Rudiger and Chalobah, when they play next to Thiago Silva, they feel secure. Thiago Silva, with his experience, he takes all the pressure on his shoulder.

After appreciating Chelsea's Thiago Silva, Gallas also picked out Manchester City star Ruben Dias for special praise:

"But as well, you’ve got Ruben Dias at Man City. He is a very strong, and a very thoughtful defender. He doesn’t make a lot of fouls. In his position, that is always good. That is how he communicates to his team.

"He doesn’t speak a lot, but he doesn’t have to. But you know, he looks strong. So those two players, for me, are the best defenders in the Premier League."

Ruben Dias has been integral to Manchester City's domination in the Premier League this season while Thiago Silva has also been in fine form for Chelsea.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Make no mistake, Thiago Silva has been the best CB in the Premier League this season, and should be in everyone’s PL TOTS… 🇧🇷 Make no mistake, Thiago Silva has been the best CB in the Premier League this season, and should be in everyone’s PL TOTS… 🇧🇷 https://t.co/eSZ5O1LrmY

Gallas snubbed the likes of Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and countryman Raphael Varane in the discussion. Van Dijk is widely considered to be one of the best centre-backs in world football at the moment. However, there is no arguing the fact that both Ruben Dias and Thiago Silva have had brilliant seasons.

Gallas hoping Chelsea overcome Liverpool and Manchester City in Premier League title race

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

Manchester City are looking like favorites to win the Premier League title at the moment. However, the 2-time league winner has not given up on Chelsea overcoming Liverpool and Manchester City.

Asked about his Premier League title prediction, the Frenchman said:

"Chelsea, because I have to support Chelsea! Even though City and Liverpool are strong, I feel Chelsea can do it and as a former player will back them to do so."

Also Read Article Continues below

Both Chelsea and Liverpool will know they cannot afford to drop further points. The 2 Premier League giants are set to face off against each other on Sunday. The outcome of this encounter could go a long way in deciding the Premier League title race.

Edited by Ashwin