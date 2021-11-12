“I worked hard to earn my money, he received it as a gift” – Uli Hoeness publicly slams PSG and Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Bayern Munich legend Uli Hoeness has slammed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. The German also expressed his displeasure towards the Ligue 1 giants and Manchester City.

The Qatar Sports Investments (QSi) acquired PSG in 2011, making them one of the wealthiest clubs in the world. Since the takeover, the Parisans have established dominance over Ligue 1, while also competing for the Champions League.

While PSG have enjoyed significant success under QSi, they have often been the subject of criticism. Many within the game are not happy with the Ligue 1 outfit being backed by an entire country. QSi is a subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority, the state-run sovereign-wealth fund in Qatar.

Over the last 10 years, PSG have flexed their financial muscle, signing the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for hefty sums. The Parisans have gone on to build a star-studded squad under the chairmanship of president Khelaifi.

PSG and Khelaifi's work has upset more than a few in football and Bayern Munich legend Hoeness is one of them. The German has expressed his displeasure towards the club and its president.

Hoeness insisted that Khelaifi did not have to work for his money and received it as a gift instead. The former Bayern Munich president is also hopeful that the Bavarians will exert dominance over PSG whenever the two sides clash. He said:

"The difference between him and me is that I worked hard for the money and he got it as a gift. They will continue to lose against us, not always, but sometimes. That must be the goal. When we beat them, I'm really happy"

Like PSG, Hoeness is also not a fan of Manchester City being backed by the Abu Dhabi United Group. The Bayern Munich great believes having financial muscle power will not be enough for those two clubs to exert their dominance in European football. He said:

"So far these two clubs [PSG and Manchester City] haven't won anything at all. Nothing at all! Your sh*tty money is not enough."

Former Bayern President Uli Hoeneß on PSG and Manchester City's financial power:



PSG remain determined to get their hands on the Champions League

PSG have been the subject of criticism since being taken over by QSi in 2011. However, the Parisans are determined to go ahead with their plan to establish themselves as one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

GOAL @goal PSG are 𝙁𝙊𝘾𝙐𝙎𝙀𝘿 on that Champions League trophy 🏆 PSG are 𝙁𝙊𝘾𝙐𝙎𝙀𝘿 on that Champions League trophy 🏆 https://t.co/84geEz3HJ9

Under QSi's ownership, PSG are keen to get their hands on the Champions League trophy. They have built a star-studded squad that includes the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Mbappe and Sergio Ramos.

