 "I don't have any worries" - Rio Ferdinand backs Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel despite a blip in form

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has backed Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel despite a minor blip in form towards the end of September.

Speaking to BT Sport (via the Sun), Ferdinand raised a few concerns regarding Chelsea's form after suffering recent back-to-back defeats. The Blues were beaten by Manchester City in the league and then by Juventus in the Champions League. Ferdinand said:

"This is the conundrum Tuchel has to unpick. He's had it all his own way. He hasn't been in a position where people are questioning his team. His front players didn't have the spark (at Juve)."

However, Ferdinand still believes Thomas Tuchel is the right manager to guide Chelsea forward after their Champions League triumph last season. He is also certain the German tactician should be given all the time in the world. Ferdinand added:

"I don't have any worries about Thomas Tuchel. I think he's fabulous and he deserves all the time given what he's done with a Champions League winning team."

Chelsea made a bright start to their new season in Thomas Tuchel's first full season in charge. However, recent defeats at the hands of Manchester City and Juventus have changed the mood at Stamford Bridge a little.

Chelsea are expected to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United for the Premier League title this season.

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back against Southampton

Following back-to-back 1-0 defeats to Manchester City and Juventus, Chelsea will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Southampton in the Premier League.

The Saints have picked up positive results against both Manchester clubs this season. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side held champions Manchester City to a 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium last month. Despite these results, Southampton currently find themselves in 16th place with just 4 points from their first 6 matches.

Chelsea are expecting to secure three points against Southampton. Mason Mount's return will be a major boost for Thomas Tuchel's side. The Chelsea manager has confirmed Mount will be back in the squad to face Southampton. Tuchel said:

"Mason is in the squad, Mason is back. It was not a long injury, and we are happy he is back. It’s obviously a given he is nominated in the England squad and he will give everything."

Chelsea are currently joint second in the Premier League table on 13 points. The Blues are one point behind league leaders Liverpool.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee

