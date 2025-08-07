“I wouldn’t go to Old Trafford if I were him” - Chelsea icon makes stance clear on Benjamin Sesko joining Manchester United

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has shared his thoughts on Benjamin Sesko's potential move to Manchester United. He has said that he wouldn't have chosen the Red Devils over Newcastle United.

Ad

Sesko has been linked with a move away from RB Leipzig this summer, with both Manchester United and Newcastle United interested. As per journalist David Ornstein, Leipzig have accepted a bid worth €82.5 million plus €2.5 million add-ons from Newcastle. However, Sesko only wants to move to Old Trafford.

Chelsea icon Frank Leboeuf was asked on ESPNFC if he would make the same choice if he were in that position. He answered:

“Right now, of course no [I wouldn’t choose United over Newcastle if I were Sesko]. According to what I see from Manchester United, and what I saw from Newcastle last season and the season before that, I’ll always go to Newcastle. In terms of results, you can always be sure that you will be fighting for the Champions League [spots] or the Europa League with Newcastle.

Ad

Trending

"But we have doubts about that with United, who were once one of the best clubs in the world if not the best and are not [the same] anymore. It’s a dream for him [to join United]. Let’s allow him to fulfil his dream but I have to say that I wouldn’t go [to Old Trafford] if I were him.”

Ad

Arsenal were also linked with Sesko, but they have signed Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP.

Manchester United icon urges star to stay, even if the club signs Benjamin Sesko

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has urged Rasmus Hojlund to fight for his place even if the club signs Benjamin Sesko. He believes the team needs more competition for positions and pointed out that they have had some departures as well.

Ad

Silvestre said:

"Marcus Rashford has gone and there are not a lot of strikers around. Joshua Zirkzee is a different type of striker who doesn't make those runs in behind the defence. He is another type of player for certain games, certain opposition. But no, you need competition, need quality, so I wouldn't rush into sending Rasmus Hojlund out on loan if Sesko signs. Absolutely not," said Silvestre.

Marcus Rashford has joined Barcelona on loan this summer, with the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Antony expected to leave Manchester United as well. Hojlund's future is also under speculation, with the arrivals of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, and potentially Sesko.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More