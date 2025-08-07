“I wouldn’t go to Old Trafford if I were him” - Chelsea icon makes stance clear on Benjamin Sesko joining Manchester United

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has shared his thoughts on Benjamin Sesko's potential move to Manchester United. He has said that he wouldn't have chosen the Red Devils over Newcastle United.
Sesko has been linked with a move away from RB Leipzig this summer, with both Manchester United and Newcastle United interested. As per journalist David Ornstein, Leipzig have accepted a bid worth €82.5 million plus €2.5 million add-ons from Newcastle. However, Sesko only wants to move to Old Trafford.
Chelsea icon Frank Leboeuf was asked on ESPNFC if he would make the same choice if he were in that position. He answered:
“Right now, of course no [I wouldn’t choose United over Newcastle if I were Sesko]. According to what I see from Manchester United, and what I saw from Newcastle last season and the season before that, I’ll always go to Newcastle. In terms of results, you can always be sure that you will be fighting for the Champions League [spots] or the Europa League with Newcastle.
"But we have doubts about that with United, who were once one of the best clubs in the world if not the best and are not [the same] anymore. It’s a dream for him [to join United]. Let’s allow him to fulfil his dream but I have to say that I wouldn’t go [to Old Trafford] if I were him.”
Arsenal were also linked with Sesko, but they have signed Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP.
Manchester United icon urges star to stay, even if the club signs Benjamin Sesko
Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has urged Rasmus Hojlund to fight for his place even if the club signs Benjamin Sesko. He believes the team needs more competition for positions and pointed out that they have had some departures as well.
"Marcus Rashford has gone and there are not a lot of strikers around. Joshua Zirkzee is a different type of striker who doesn't make those runs in behind the defence. He is another type of player for certain games, certain opposition. But no, you need competition, need quality, so I wouldn't rush into sending Rasmus Hojlund out on loan if Sesko signs. Absolutely not," said Silvestre.
Marcus Rashford has joined Barcelona on loan this summer, with the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Antony expected to leave Manchester United as well. Hojlund's future is also under speculation, with the arrivals of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, and potentially Sesko.