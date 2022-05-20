"I wouldn’t touch him with a barge pole" - Paul Robinson explains why Manchester City would be better off without Manchester United star Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season, with Manchester City among the clubs who have shown interest in signing the midfielder. Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson, however, doesn't think it'd be a good move for the Cityzens to add the Frenchman to their already impressive squad.

Pogba is unlikely to extend his contract with United, which expires in two months' time. According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder has turned down a contract proposal from Manchester City, who were looking to sign Pogba as a free agent this summer.

Paul is tempted and he's taking his time - talks still ongoing with both clubs. Paul Pogba has definitely turned down Manchester City while Juventus have been clear with him and his agents: they won't offer same salary as PSG but he'd be "key player" at Juventus.Paul is tempted and he's taking his time - talks still ongoing with both clubs. Paul Pogba has definitely turned down Manchester City while Juventus have been clear with him and his agents: they won't offer same salary as PSG but he'd be "key player" at Juventus. 🇫🇷 #Pogba Paul is tempted and he's taking his time - talks still ongoing with both clubs. https://t.co/bhnRMsjqsP

Asked about his thoughts on the Cityzens' interest in the Frenchman, Robinson expressed surprise over the development:

“I’m surprised City want him," the former England shot-stopper told Football Insider. “At the same time, I think Pep Guardiola is a manager who could handle him and could get the best out of him. Pogba needs to be given guidance and direction. The ability is there."

Robinson, though, went on to explain why he thinks City would be better off not signing Pogba. According to the Englishman, even though Guardiola could get the best out of the United superstar, it isn't a risk worth taking. He continued:

“He is a dressing-room wrecker, though. I wouldn’t touch him with a barge pole. I wouldn’t have him in my team. There is too many side issues. It is all about him. It is a circus in the dressing room that City don’t need. I’m sure Guardiola could channel him in the right way but is it worth the risk? They don’t need to take that risk in my eyes.”

Which clubs could lure Paul Pogba from Manchester United this summer?

What does the future hold for the Frenchman?

It goes without saying that many clubs have been keeping a close eye on the Frenchman's situation at Manchester United over the last couple of weeks. According to Spanish publication AS, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are the leading candidates in the race to sign Pogba from United.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have also shown interest in the midfielder in the past and could reignite their pursuit in the summer. It remains to be seen where the 29-year-old will ply his trade next season.

