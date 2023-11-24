“I was wrong to want to leave” - Ex-Chelsea boss labels Stamford Bridge exit as ‘mistake’ 

Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri said that leaving Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2019 to return to Italian football was a mistake.

Sarri joined the Blues after coaching Napoli in the summer of 2018 and left the west Londoners following just one season in the English top flight. During his stay, he coached Chelsea for 63 matches, out of which the club won 40 and lost 12.

The current Lazio coach recently sat down with the Italian newspaper, La Repubblica, during which he spoke about various stages of his career. Addressing his time in England, Sarri said (via Desporato Ao Minuto):

"At Chelsea, I had difficulty adapting to an atypical club, without a sporting director, where no coach could last two years. But, in the last few months, I had fun, and I was wrong to want to leave."

"It wasn't so much for Chelsea, who also wanted to keep me, but for the Premier League, which has a context of unique beauty. Returning to Italy was a mistake."

That year, the Premier League side finished third in the English top flight, behind Liverpool and champions Manchester City. Sarri also led the club to Europa League success, beating Arsenal 4-1 in the tournament's final.

Despite a fairly successful season, Sarri decided to move back to Italy and coach Juventus, who were determined to sign him, according to the manager.

"I've never seen so many directors all so very determined to get a single coach. They were determined, convinced and united in their choice," Sarri said after his England exit.

Blues legend Frank Lampard took over from the aforementioned Italian at Stamford Bridge in 2019.

Who do Chelsea play next in the Premier League?

Mauricio Pochettino (via Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino and his Chelsea team will travel to St.James Park on Saturday, Nov. 25, as a tricky test against Newcastle United awaits them. The Blues will be full of confidence after a resilient display against Premier League champions Manchester City before the international break.

On Nov. 12, the two sides played out a thrilling 4-4 draw, which will go down as one of the best games of the season. Following this clash, the west London side are placed 10th in the Premier League, having racked up 16 points from 12 matches.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are four points and three places ahead of their upcoming opponents. The Magpies will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 2-0 loss against Bournemouth on Nov. 11.