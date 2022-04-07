Ian Wright predicts 'mystery club' that wants to sign PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe this summer

In the last few months, two major resolves have been presented for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe's undecided future. He is either going to extend his stay at the Ligue 1 club or move to the club of his dreams - Real Madrid. However, the word going around suggests that another club is plotting a move for Mbappe.

Italian journalist Alessandro Grandesso reports via Gazetta dello Sport reported that a new club is interested in the striker and could bring a twist to the story. The identity of the said club has not been confirmed but is suspected to be either of the English heavyweights, Liverpool or Manchester City.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright brought up the point on the Ringer FC podcast where he hosts Wrighty's House. He has no doubts over the identity of the 'mystery club' that are in for the PSG superstar.

The BBC pundit said:

“If it’s unnamed, it’s Man City!”

Pep Guardiola continues to play without an out-and-out striker and that has not been a significant problem for them. But there have been occasions when the absence of one has clearly hurt them. They did not succeed in signing Harry Kane the previous summer, which was a big relief for other Premier League sides.

If Manchester City have truly entered the race for the France international, then it is a real point of worry for other English clubs.

PSG pulling all the strings to convince Kylian Mbappe to stay

The speculation surrounding the 23-year old's future has shown no signs of decreasing. The rumor mill continues to produce new pieces of information, the truth behind which cannot be confirmed as this saga drags on.

Mbappe's decision lies in his own hands and the Ligue 1 giants are desperately trying to renew his contract.

PSG have also thought about giving the captain's armband to the prolific striker next season as an incentive to prove how valuable he is to them. Brazilian defender Marquinhos is currently the captain of the team and it is unknown whether he would be happy to handover the responsibilities.

Mbappe has already rejected PSG's offer that comes with a bumper financial package due to his emotional attachment with Real Madrid.

The 23-year old ran the show against FC Lorient in Ligue 1 playing a hand in all five goals scored by his side. He scored two and assisted the other three. After the game, the PSG superstar said:

“I haven’t made my choice on the future, everyone knows that. I’m thinking, there are new elements and a lot of parameters. If I had made my decision, I would’ve announced it.”

As things stand, the whole football world awaits Mbappe's decision with baited breath.

