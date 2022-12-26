Argentina international and Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez has received high praise from former Chile national team striker Ian Zamorano for his wonderful performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Zamorano believes that Alvarez is the most complete player in the world, surpassing even the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

In an interview with Argentinian outlet Olé, Zamorano stated:

"Me, I was a classic center-forward, one of those who are no longer done. Today, in current football, it seems to me that Julian is the most complete that exists."

The former Real Madrid striker went on to highlight the various strengths of the 22-year-old Argentine, saying:

"He is a boy who does everything well. He is doing very well on the wings, he is good on the side, he is the first defender, he is united with his teammates, he plays very well with his head, he shoots well from the right and the left, he has the physical strength at short and long distance, we saw that with his goal against Croatia."

Comparing Alvarez to Mbappe and Haaland, Zamorano stated that the Argentine youngster is a more complete player than the French and Norwegian international. He said:

"Haaland is not good on the wings, Mbappé we saw that as number 9 he does not participate much. And all that, Julian does it."

Alvarez joined Premier League side Manchester City on a four-and-a-half-year deal midway through the 2021-22 season. He was one of the key players on Argentina's road to their third World Cup triumph and Man City manager Pep Guardiola will be expecting him to replicate his form for the rest of the European season.

''Very close to joining Real Madrid'' - Rafael Varas on Argentina World Cup hero and Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez

Argentina World Cup hero Julian Alvarez has been tipped to join Real Madrid by his former coach Rafael Varas.

In a recent interview, Varas stated:

"I believe at any moment, he [Álvarez] can wear the Real Madrid shirt."

Since his arrival from River Plater, Alvarez has mostly found himself on the bench at Manchester City. With his all-around game and strong physical attributes, Alvarez has caught the eye of many top European clubs. A move to Real Madrid would be a huge step up for the young Argentine if he does not get enough game time under Guardiola at Manchester City.

