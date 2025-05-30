"If he affects the final, he wins" - Rio Ferdinand believes UCL finalist is likely to win the Ballon d'Or this year

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand reckons PSG winger Ousmane Dembele could win the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner. The Frenchman is in the midst of a superb campaign for the Parisians.

Ad

Dembele, 28, has bagged 33 goals and 13 assists in 48 outings across competitions. Eight of those goals and four assists have come in 14 outings in the UEFA Champions League, including a goal and an assist in the 3-1 aggregate win over Arsenal in the semi-finals.

Ferdinand told One Football (as per Givemesport) that the Frenchman could win the coveted Ballon d'Or if he turns in a match-winning performance for the quadruple-chasing Parisians, who are seeking their first Champions League title:

Ad

Trending

"Who is going to win the Ballon d'Or? I'm gonna go... If Dembele affects the final, Dembele wins."

It's pertinent to note that last year's Ballon d'Or winner - Rodri of Manchester City - didn't win the Champions League in the 2023-24 season.

Apart from Dembele, Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez are also some of the contenders to land the prestigious individual accolade. Among the quartet, Martinez will feature against Dembele in the Champions League final in Munich on Saturday (May 31).

Ad

Coming back to Dembele, the former Barcelona man has had a goal contribution in his last five Champions League knockout outings, with Luis Enrique's side winning four and losing one.

How has 2025 Ballon d'Or contender Ousmane Dembele fared for PSG?

PSG winger Ousmane Dembele

PSG attacker Ousmane Dembele has had a fine stint with the Ligue 1 giants since arriving from Barcelona in the summer of 2023 on a deal worth a reported €60 million (as per Transfermarkt).

Ad

In two seasons at the Parc des Princes, the 28-year-old has made 90 appearances across competitions, starting 69 times, registering 39 goals and 28 assists.

Having won six titles at the club - including three this season - Dembele is looking to add a first continental title to his burgeoning cabinet, having won the Ligue 1 top-scorer award (21 goals) in his side's successful title defence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More