"If Beckham wants me in his club, then I'll go" - Former Barcelona star's claim about potential Inter Miami move resurfaces after Messi transfer

Former Barcelona attacker Antoine Griezmann has hinted in the past that he eventually wants to join Inter Miami as Lionel Messi becomes the biggest signing in MLS history.

Messi is joining the Herons when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of this month. The Argentine icon's capture is the biggest transfer in MLS history and could be the catalyst for further star names to arrive.

The 35-year-old's former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez are already reportedly being lined up by Inter Miami. However, Griezmann could also head to DRV PNK Stadium as he stated his intentions to do so five years ago. He told L'Equipe that he was open to joining the Herons owned by David Beckham:

"If Beckham wants me in his club, then I'll go. I want to finish my career in the U.S. I don't know yet if it's going to be in Miami or Los Angeles. Two great cities. I like the mentality and the show culture of the U.S."

Griezmann, 32, is currently at Atletico Madrid and has a contract with the La Liga giants until 2026, per The Mirror. He is still impressing at the Wanda Metropolitano, scoring 16 goals and providing 19 assists in 48 games across competitions this season.

However, the Frenchman's long-term future is of interest amid his comments about an eventual move to the MLS. Griezmann dons the number seven shirt for club and country and he claims this to be down to his idolization of Inter Miami owner Beckham. He told The Guardian in 2017:

"I liked [Beckham] a lot. He was my idol. That’s why I wear a long-sleeved jersey and wear the No.7".

Beckham's MLS franchise are expected to make plenty of changes to its squad following Messi's arrival. Their former manager Phil Neville alluded to this in an interview with The Times in February:

"I’m not going to deny [it and say] there isn’t truth in the speculation that we’re interested in Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. Since I joined Miami, I think we’ve been linked with every single top player in world football."

Griezmann spent two seasons playing alongside the iconic forward at Barcelona from 2019 to 2021. The duo won the Copa del Rey and could be reunited at DRV PNK Stadium in the future.

Barcelona claim Lionel Messi has joined a less demanding league after Inter Miami move

The iconic forward opted to join Inter Miami instead of Barcelona.

Barcelona released a statement on their official website regarding Messi's decision to join Inter Miami this summer. The Blaugrana were keen on sealing the Argentine icon's return to Camp Nou but he opted to join the MLS side.

The statement claims that Barca president Joan Laporta understands the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's decision because he is joining a less demanding league. It states:

"President Laporta understood and respected Messi's decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands, further away from the spotlight and the pressure he has been subject to in recent years."

The departing PSG attacker's spell at the Parc des Princes was a problematic one amid struggles with adaptation. He also drew the ire of the club's fans due to an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia in May. He scored 32 goals and provided 35 assists, winning two Ligue 1 titles.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes