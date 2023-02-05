"If he can do it, it's better for us"- PSG's Achraf Hakimi hopes to have Kylian Mbappe fit for UCL clash against Bayern Munich 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Achraf Hakimi has claimed that he hopes to have Kylian Mbappe back in the side fully fit for their UCL clash against Bayern Munich.

The Ligue 1 champions secured a 2-1 win against Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Saturday (February 4), coming back from 0-1 down.

Though both Mbappe and Neymar missed the clash with injury problems, PSG did well in their absence to secure a much-needed win. Achraf Hakimi made it 1-1 after Branco van den Boomen gave Toulouse a surprise 0-1 lead before Lionel Messi scored the winner.

Following the game, Hakimi addressed the press and admitted that Kylian Mbappe's absence makes things a lot harder for PSG. The Morocco international has urged his teammates to push themselves to cope with the Frenchman's absence.

Hakimi also admitted that Paris Saint-Germain would certainly love to have the World Cup-winning forward back for the Bayern Munich game in the Champions League.

He said, as quoted by RMC Sport:

"It's hard. Kylian helps the team a lot, it's sure it's difficult. We're going to find the solution for continue in the right mentality, continue to have results and that we don't really see that Kylian is not there."

He added:

"Mbappé against Bayern? I don't know, the priority is his physique. If he can do it, it's better for us, otherwise we will find solutions."

PSG will take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash at the Parc des Princes on February 14.

Mbappe suffered a hamstring injury during his team's 1-3 win in Ligue 1 against Montpellier on February 1. He was replaced in the 21st minute of the match after sustaining a knock on his left thigh and it was later revealed that he could miss up to three weeks.

The Frenchman has been in magnificent form for the Parisian giants so far this season. He has scored 25 goals and has provided six assists in 26 games across competitions.

Real Madrid board member drops huge transfer hint involving PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Catalina Minarro, one of Real Madrid's board members, has reportedly revealed that the club could still buy Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. He added that as long as Florentino Perez is interested, a move for Mbappe remains on the cards.

Minarro has spoken about the club making a potential move for Mbappe, saying (via MD, h/t Football Espana):

“With Florentino I wouldn’t rule anything out. If he [Kylian Mbappe] has to come and he meets the criteria of the club, he will come. If not, he will not come, and others will.”

Los Blancos looked destined to land the France international in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer. However, Mbappe eventually chose to remain at the Parc des Princes, having signed a new mega-money deal with PSG.

Poll : 0 votes