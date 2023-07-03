“If he can stay fit, he’s a great player” – Ex-Liverpool striker urges Reds to sign Chelsea star

Pundit Dean Saunders has tipped Liverpool to sign Reece James from Chelsea. The full-back is one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

James has made 147 appearances for the Blues across competitions, scoring 11 times and providing 20 assists. The 23-year-old is coming off an injury-plagued 2022-23 campaign, making only 24 appearances across competitions, scoring twice and providing as many assists.

Speaking about James, Saunders said on talkSPORT:

“I think maybe they need another centre-back. Sign Reece James from Chelsea. Sign him, if he can stay fit, he’s a great player.”

Liverpool have been making moves in the summer transfer market. They have signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

The Reds, though, could look to make defensive reinforcements in the summer. James, one of the best players in the league, could be a massive addition to the team. However, it's highly unlikely that the Blues would let go of one of their best players to a direct rival.

Liverpool and Chelsea get discouraging update about Victor Osimhen

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is one of the top strikers in world football at the moment. He was a key player for Napoli last season as they won the Serie A title.

Osimhen's rich vein of form has put top European clubs on alert. The Reds and the Blues are among clubs interested in the player. However, former Napoli star Salvatore Bagni said that the player won't join either club, as they're not in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Bagni told Tutto Napoli:

"Victor Osimhen won’t return to France because he already played there. He doesn’t go to Liverpool or Chelsea because they do not play in the Champions League.

"Of all the teams associated with him, for me, he would only go to Manchester United and Real Madrid. He’s not interested in the other teams."

The Reds finished fifth in the Premier League last season to miss out on UEFA Champions League football The Blues, meanwhile, had a a tumultuous campaign and finished 12th in the Premier League.

