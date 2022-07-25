“If they create chances for him, he will score goals” – Darren Bent names Chelsea player who can be the ‘perfect centre-forward’ next season

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has urged Chelsea to make Armando Broja their number 9 ahead of Kai Havertz for next season.

Chelsea are focused on strengthening their defense after losing both, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. They have brought in Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, but are keen to bolster the area further.

However, the Blues, who have signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, also have attacking players on their agenda. They allowed Romelu Lukaku to re-join Inter Milan on loan earlier this summer, while Timo Werner could also leave.

Thomas Tuchel's side, though, might not have to look elsewhere for a new centre-forward. Bent has advised the Stamford Bridge outfit to give in-demand striker Broja a chance next season.

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward is of the view that the 20-year-old is a perfect number nine. He went on to back the player to shine for the London giants if they give him a chance. Bent told talkSPORT:

“Why have they not brought Broja back? He’s a perfect centre-forward. It looks like they are going to let him go. Give him a go. If they create chances for him, he will score goals. He showed that at Southampton. I think he should be their No.9. At No.9, I’d play him ahead of Havertz.”

Broja spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Premier League club Southampton. He scored six goals and provided one assist from 32 top-flight appearances for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

Armando Broja could leave Chelsea this summer

Armando Broja's performances for Southampton have seen him attract transfer interest from several clubs this summer. The Saints were hopeful of buying him, while Everton and Newcastle United have also been linked.

However, no other club have made as much progress in signing Broja as West Ham United have. Fabrizio Romano claimed last week that the Irons are close to signing the Albania international.

Broja reportedly left Chelsea's pre-season camp in the United States early to seal a move to West Ham. However, the transfer has since stalled, with the Hammers turning their attention towards Sassuolo's Gianluca Scamacca.

The Blues are reluctant to sell Broja and would prefer to send him out on loan. The striker, though, wants to secure a permanent transfer this summer, according to talkSPORT.

It now remains to be seen where the future lies for the Albania international striker.

