Chelsea star ‘annoyed’ with Tuchel for being ‘too critical and skeptical’: Reports

Timo Werner could potentially leave Chelsea this summer amidst growing tensions with Blues manager Thomas Tuchel, according to Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Chelsea signed Werner from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig for £45 million in the summer of 2020. However, things have not gone according to plan for the forward at Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old has struggled to cement his place in the Blues' starting XI during his two years at the club. He managed to score just four goals and provide one assist in 21 matches (1285 minutes) in the Premier League last term.

Werner recently expressed his desire to earn regular playing time ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He also suggested that he could leave the London giants due to concerns over the same. He said:

"I could be happy everywhere. It is clear I want to play more and I should play more to first be in good shape for the World Cup and also, to have a chance to play at the World Cup."

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Not sure what to make of Timo Werner’s answer. Not sure what to make of Timo Werner’s answer. https://t.co/A4O1vZau0F

Chelsea boss Tuchel did not appear to be pleased with the Germany international's comments. He hit back at the player by urging him to 'show quality' and 'take' his 'place'.

Plettenberg has now claimed that Werner is 'annoyed' with Tuchel for being 'too critical' and 'skeptical'. The forward is thus increasingly likely to leave the Premier League club this summer. The Sky Deutschland journalist wrote on Twitter:

"His [Werner's] possible departure can become a hot topic. Been told that Werner is annoyed of the fact that Tuchel is too critical & skeptical. There is no harmony. Timo likes Chelsea a lot but he wants to play regularly. His big aim: A big role at the World Cup."

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal Update #Werner : His possible departure can become a hot topic. Been told that Werner is annoyed of the fact that Tuchel is too critical & skeptical. There is no harmony. Timo likes #CFC a lot but he wants to play regularly. His big aim: A big role at the World Cup. @SkySportDE Update #Werner: His possible departure can become a hot topic. Been told that Werner is annoyed of the fact that Tuchel is too critical & skeptical. There is no harmony. Timo likes #CFC a lot but he wants to play regularly. His big aim: A big role at the World Cup. @SkySportDE 🇩🇪 https://t.co/VnyP8mqn0y

It now remains to be seen if Werner can secure a move away from Stamford Bridge before the transfer window slams shut.

What did Chelsea boss Tuchel say about Werner?

Tuchel was asked about Werner's comments about his desire to secure regular playing time at a recent press conference. The German tactician claimed that he does not understand the forward's statements. He said:

"Show quality, take your place, and defend your place. I would be one of the happiest people on the planet having a contract with Chelsea. If he said this, I do not understand."

According to Sky Deutschland, Werner is already the subject of enquiries from other clubs. While nothing 'concrete' has trso farpired yet, things could change quickly, as per the report.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far