"Tuchel is a big fan - wants him to stay" - Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea have performed dramatic U-turn on attacker's future

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are now fighting to keep hold of striker Armando Broja despite strong interest from West Ham United.

Armando Broja spent last season on loan at Southampton, where he scored nine goals in 38 appearances across all competitions. The 20-year-old striker has attracted strong interest from West Ham, who were said to be closing in on a €25 million deal (as per 90Min).

Other clubs who have been linked with the player include Everton, Newcastle United, and former club Southampton.

West Ham are still pushing. Been told no way for a loan, only permanent move is being discussed. Chelsea and West Ham are still in direct negotiation for Armando Broja deal. Chelsea now fighting to keep Armando, Tuchel is big fan - wants him to stay.

Broja is currently injured but manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly a big fan. The German manager recently claimed that he does not believe the striker will be leaving this summer:

Tuchel said:

"I don’t expect him to leave.

"We are aware of interest and offers, which just tells us there is a lot of potential, and the owners and me will take this decision together in the end, also with the player.”

Tuchel added:

"Right now when he arrived, it’s clear he’s trying to impress and is just trying to become a Chelsea player as soon as possible. After his loan at Southampton, the situation was very clear for him to make the next step, to show his improvement and make an impression in pre-season.”

As a result, Chelsea are now fighting to keep the player but are also in contact with the Hammers as of now. The report mentions that despite Tuchel's comments, Broja may be on the verge of joining David Moyes' side.

The Blues have already lost club-record €115 million signing Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan on loan. The Belgian’s comments and struggles at Stamford Bridge last season suggest that he will not be returning to the squad. He scored only 15 goals across competitions last season.

The Blues have enjoyed an eventful transfer window despite losing several other players as well.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have both left but Tuchel’s team has moved quickly to replace them. Apart from signing Kalidou Koulibaly, they are also interested in Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe.

The Blues also hold an interest in Jules Kounde, who is a top target for Xavi Hernandez and Barcelona. It is clear that while they have lost multiple players, they have moved quickly to sign the right replacements. Chelsea have signed a top-class winger in Raheem Sterling, who can be expected to contribute regular goals.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Chelsea expect to agree a fee with Sevilla for Jules Kounde today for around €60 million, including add ons. Sevilla want a deal wrapped up by Thursday latest when they travel to Portugal. Kounde very open to #CFC move and expects to know his next club by end of week. Chelsea expect to agree a fee with Sevilla for Jules Kounde today for around €60 million, including add ons. Sevilla want a deal wrapped up by Thursday latest when they travel to Portugal. Kounde very open to #CFC move and expects to know his next club by end of week.

They are also looking at a striker and were linked to Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo. While they may end up signing a striker, Tuchel's comments about Broja suggest that the Blues make up for Lukaku’s absence without spending.

