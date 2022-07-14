PSG set Presnel Kimpembe asking price as Chelsea interest intensifies: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are willing to listen to offers for their starting centre-back, Presnel Kimpembe, as Chelsea continue to monitor his situation. The Blues have now learnt of his valuation and could soon send a bid in a similar price range.

The Independent, via Culture PSG, reported that the Parisians are looking to sell their defender for €60 million. They will accept this amount either as a direct sum or €50 million upfront and the remaining €10 million in add-ons. Doing so as to make the deal more convenient for Chelsea or any other suitor.

Kimpembe's contract runs until 2024, but he is looking for a new challenge and could reunite with former coach Thomas Tuchel. However, the aforementioned report also suggests that there is a significant difference between the Blues' valuation of the 27-year-old and PSG's asking price.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Chelsea target Presnel Kimpembe had the best pass success rate in Europe's top 5 leagues last season (95.5%) Chelsea target Presnel Kimpembe had the best pass success rate in Europe's top 5 leagues last season (95.5%) 🎯 Chelsea target Presnel Kimpembe had the best pass success rate in Europe's top 5 leagues last season (95.5%) https://t.co/Xe1pWlWiE4

Chelsea consider Kimpembe to be at least €20 million cheaper than what the Ligue 1 giants want for him. Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano also confirmed that the French international is indeed on the west London club's radar.

Tuchel's side have agreed to sign Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly but are still looking to add the Frenchman and Manchester City's Nathan Ake to their ranks. Chelsea are yet to make a formal offer for Kimpembe, but could first try sealing the deal for City's Ake.

Culture PSG mentioned that although PSG looked forward to discussing a contract extension with Kimpembe, his comments about his future did not please them.

Exit-bound Inter Milan defender chooses PSG over Chelsea as his next destination

Nerazzurri star Milan Skriniar has rejected a move to Stamford Bridge and has chosen Parc des Princes as his next destination. The Slovakia international is in the final year of his contract with Inter Milan and has been linked with a move away from the San Siro.

L'Equipe reported that after initially hesitating between Chelsea and PSG, the colossal centre-back has decided to sign with the latter. The French outlet claims that a deal worth €65 million, including bonuses, will soon be signed between the clubs.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG are now very confident they will complete the signing of Milan Škriniar from Inter Milan fairly quickly.



The deal is 90% done.



(Source: PSG are now very confident they will complete the signing of Milan Škriniar from Inter Milan fairly quickly.The deal is 90% done.(Source: @Santi_J_FM 🚨 PSG are now very confident they will complete the signing of Milan Škriniar from Inter Milan fairly quickly.The deal is 90% done. ⏳🇸🇰 (Source: @Santi_J_FM) https://t.co/ufQZ19mosN

Since joining the Nerazzurri in 2017 from Sampadoria, the 27-year old has so far made 215 appearances across all competitions. Skriniar has been a mainstay in the Inter side's backline and has helped them win three trophies, including the Serie A in 2020-21.

