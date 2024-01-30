“If he’s really ambitious” - Chris Sutton suggests who among Arsenal and Chelsea should Victor Osimhen choose as next club

Pundit Chris Sutton has suggested that Napoli striker Victor Osimhen join Arsenal over Chelsea amid speculation about the attacker's future.

The Napoli owner and president Aurelio De Laurentiis said last week that Osimhen would leave Italy this summer to join Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, or an English club.

Providing his opinion on a potential decision between the Gunners and the Blues, Sutton told BBC’s Monday Night Club (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"Do we think that Arsenal are going to push more than Chelsea in the next couple of seasons? Probably, but the Blues are a bit of a slow burner. They are getting a little bit better. It’s difficult to see how this one will pan out. But Mikel Arteta's team are getting desperate for a No 9."

He added:

"Certainly with Nicolas Jackson, Osimhen is a massive upgrade. Nkunku can’t get himself fit and you feel for Pochettino with that one. But if he’s [Osimhen] really ambitious at this moment in time, you wouldn’t touch Chelsea ahead of Arsenal.”

The Gunners' first-choice, Gabriel Jesus, hasn't fired this campaign, having racked up just three goals in 16 Premier League matches. Meanwhile, Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson has scored seven league goals in 19 matches, with three of those strikes coming against a nine-men Tottenham Hotspur side on November 7.

Arteta's side are certainly in a better position to convince Osimhen to join the Emirates Stadium. They're third in the league, five points behind leaders Liverpool while the Blues are struggling in ninth position, twelve behind their London rivals.

Eddie Howe shuts down Callum Wilson rumors amid Arsenal and Chelsea interest

Callum Wilson

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe clarified that striker Callum Wilson remains committed to the club amid rumors linking him with moves to Arsenal and Chelsea.

The England international is currently out with a calf injury, and last appeared for the Magpies in their 3-1 loss to Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day. Addressing these rumors, Howe said (via Football.london):

"Callum is 100 percent committed. That is why I'm surprised by the noise about Callum. He is currently injured. From his perspective and our perspective, there is nothing in it.”

The 31-year-old striker has made 14 appearances this season, bagging seven goals and an assist. With Wilson having to contend with Alexander Isak for minutes at St James' Park, a move away would not be a bad move.