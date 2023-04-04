"If I have to go, I will" - Chelsea and Tottenham managerial candidate speaks out on Premier League links 

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim has spoken about his future after being linked with the Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur managerial jobs.

Both London clubs are searching for a new manager after sacking Graham Potter and Antonio Conte respectively. Amorim's name has come up as a potential option for the Premier League clubs.

Potter was sacked by Chelsea after a 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa left the club in 11th place in the league. Meanwhile, Conte was dismissed by Tottenham after a 3-3 draw with Southampton last month in which he slammed the Lilywhites for a lack of ambition.

Amorim has commented on a potential move to the Premier League by saying that he doesn't want to leave Sporting. He told reporters (via GOAL) that he is happy at the Primeira Liga club:

"I really like being here, I’ve seen many coaches move to other championships and they weren’t happier... I’m not looking for anything, I value what I have and not what is said. I’ve had contact with other clubs, Sporting knows, but I want to stay."

The Portuguese coach insisted that he will only leave Sporting if he is forced to:

"If I have to go, I will. If I want to go, I tell the president, Hugo Viana, and I will, but I already said: I want to fulfill the contract, I have very clear objectives for what I want to do. Anyone who wants me will have to pay the clause because that’s my way of doing things."

Amorim has overseen an impressive reign at Jose Alvalade, where he led Sporting to their first title in 18 years in 2021. Leões currently sit fourth in the league and are in the quarterfinals of the Europa League where they will face Juventus. They advanced from the last 16 with an impressive victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Chelsea and Tottenham set to battle Manchester City to the signing of AC Milan's Theo Hernandez

Theo Hernandez is attracting interest from the Premier League.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Chelsea, Tottenham, and Manchester City are in a race to sign AC Milan left-back Hernandez. The Frenchman has been impressive at the San Siro this season, scoring three goals and contributing five assists in 33 games across competitions.

Milan reportedly values Hernandez, 25, at €60 million and the Premier League trio are all interested. Chelsea may be looking to give Ben Chilwell competition as Marc Cucurella has struggled since joining the club last summer.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have Ivan Perisic in their ranks but aged 34, the Croatian isn't getting any younger. City allowed Joao Cancelo to join Bayern Munich on loan with a €70 million buy option. It seems unlikely he will return to the club after falling out with manager Pep Guardiola.

