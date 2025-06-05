"If I was at Manchester United, I’d be asking him to come to my club" - Pundit asks Red Devils to replace Amorim with European manager

Iconic former French defender turned pundit Marcel Desailly has urged Manchester United to replace Ruben Amorim with Luis Enrique. The World Cup and European Championship-winning former France international has claimed that the Red Devils should pursue the ex-Barcelona manager.

Luis Enrique enjoyed a brilliant 2024-25 season with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), winning the UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1, and Coupe de France. The French giants will certainly be in no mood to lose the Spaniard, who finally brought them success in the elite European competition.

However, Desailly believes that things change quickly in football and Manchester United should have their eyes on Enrique. He insisted that the former Barcelona and Spain manager is what the Red Devils need. He told Oddspedia (via Metro):

"Football moves quickly and say that next season he makes too many mistakes, he might get into conflict with players like Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue as they grow and have a bigger say on the system. Soon they will be able to say no to the coach and his influence and because anything can happen, he might end up in the Premier League."

Desailly added:

"We are talking about something that didn’t happen 20 years ago, but tactical coaching is now in the Premier League thanks to Claudio Ranieri and Jose Mourinho and so many other coaches. The Premier League has grown."

He concluded:

"Luis Enrique would bring a new dynamic and if I was at Manchester United, I’d be asking Luis Enrique to come to my club. They have tried all kinds of coaches and now all eyes are on Enrique because he can build a philosophy from scratch. Manchester United need Luis Enrique."

Luis Enrique has been very successful as a manager over the years and previously won the treble with Barcelona as well. He has already won seven trophies in two seasons with PSG.

Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim has failed to live up to expectations since replacing Erik ten Hag at Manchester United in November 2024. The Red Devils finished 15th under the Portuguese manager last season and also lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

Paul Parker urges Manchester United star to leave this summer

Pundit Paul Parker has urged Mason Mount to leave Manchester United in the summer. The former defender has claimed that the ex-Chelsea star has no standout attributes and looks lost on the pitch.

Parker believes that Mount's development would be best-served if he leaves Old Trafford in the summer. He told AceOdds:

"I’ve said it before, but I just can't ever see him having a key role at Manchester United. He has no standout qualities and now we’re really seeing why Chelsea were happy to let him go. He's played a bit because other players have been rested and yes, he’s scored, but I haven’t seen anything more from him. He’s clearly one of those players who would benefit from finding a new club."

The former Manchester United and Fulham full-back added:

"I think he needs to figure out who he is as a footballer. What is his identity? He has no identity. Nobody knows what he's actually good at and I don't even think he knows himself. He looks like a lost boy out there, so first and foremost he needs to find his identity. Otherwise, he won't succeed at a new club either."

Mount joined Manchester United from Chelsea in the summer of 2023 in a deal worth reported £55 million plus £5 million. However, the England international has struggled to get regular minutes because of injuries.

The attacking midfielder has made just 46 appearances for the Red Devils so far, scoring four times while providing one assist. He came through Chelsea's youth ranks and made 195 appearances for the Blues, scoring 33 goals and providing 37 assists.

