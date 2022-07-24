“If PSG don’t want him, Real Madrid want him” – Los Blancos star delivers transfer claim about Neymar

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has claimed that if Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are willing to part with Neymar then his La Liga side will take him.

Casemiro, 30, was speaking to SporTV's Circulo Grande program when he was asked about speculation surrounding his compatriot Neymar's future.

The PSG forward continues to be linked with a departure from the Parc des Princes with reports suggesting he is one of 15 players up for sale.

The Real Madrid midfielder has fueled talk of a potential arrival for Neymar at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He is quoted as saying (via The Sun):

“Neymar can play for any team in the world. If PSG don't want him, Real Madrid want him. Okay?"

As per The Sun's report, PSG are reportedly keen to offload Neymar's £600k-a-week wages and rid themselves of his current contract, which ends in 2027.

A move for the Brazilian may be something Los Blancos entertain following the club's failure to lure his teammate Kylian Mbappe to the Bernabeu this summer.

Mbappe, 23, was heavily tipped to join the 2022 Champions League winners but instead signed a new three-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions.

A move for Neymar from PSG to Real Madrid would cause havoc in the El Clasico rivalry

Neymar would become a Barca villain

A move for Neymar to Real Madrid would be a huge shock given his prior attachment to their fierce El Clasico rivals Barcelona.

The 30-year-old spent four highly successful seasons at the Nou Camp, winning the UEFA Champions League and two La Liga titles.

It was at Barca where Neymar developed into one of the world's top stars, with the Brazilian having scored 105 goals in 186 appearances.

However, he would join PSG in 2017 in a world record €222 million deal that left the Blaugrana reeling.

Hence, it would only cause further friction between Neymar and his former side if he were to join Casemiro at the Bernabeu this summer.

A return to Barcelona seems highly unlikely given the number of attacking reinforcements the Catalan giants have already made this summer.

However, would Neymar risk tarnishing his Barca reputation even further with a move to their fierce rivals?

It would certainly add another intriguing layer to the bitter El Clasico feud between the two La Liga clubs.

Neymar has played 12 times against the Merengues in his career, winning on five occasions, drawing twice and losing five times.

He has a record of three goals and seven assists in those 12 appearances against Los Blancos.

