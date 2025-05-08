"If he would've played at Liverpool, we'd have gone even further" - Van Dijk's claim about Kevin De Bruyne resurfaces amid transfer links

Virgil van Dijk's previous comments about Kevin de Bruyne have resurfaced amidst his links to Liverpool. He had claimed that the Belgian midfielder would've achieved much more had he played for the Reds.

Ad

De Bruyne announced last month that he will leave Manchester City at the expiration of his contract this year. This will bring an end to his decade-long illustrious stint at the Etihad. The Belgian has been linked with multiple clubs for the summer.

De Bruyne has also been linked with a potential move to Liverpool in recent weeks. Amidst these rumors, Virgil van Dijk's comments from 2022 have resurfaced. He said (via Tribal Football):

Ad

Trending

“I think he’s unbelievable. If he would have played at Liverpool, we would have gone even further than we already have. I think he’s outstanding, good on the ball, pressing, scoring, he’s got everything as a modern-day midfielder and footballer in general. I think he’s an outstanding player.”

Despite the rivalry between City and Liverpool in recent years, Van Dijk and De Bruyne have been close friends. With the Dutchman signing a new contract at Anfield, there is a possibility of them uniting on the field as well.

Ad

Chelsea icon on potentially signing Kevin de Bruyne amidst Liverpool links

With De Bruyne set to leave Manchester City in the summer, he's been linked with numerous clubs. Former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda has shared his thoughts on whether the Blues should bring the Belgian back to Stamford Bridge. He said (via Chelsea.news):

“Kevin De Bruyne is on a free, but it’s rarely a good idea to re-sign a former player. Most of the time, it doesn’t work, and for Kevin, he’s done everything he can already in the Premier League. So in terms of motivation, at this stage of his career. I think it would be better for him to leave the Premier League on a high.

Ad

“So that’s my perspective as a Chelsea fan, but also as a former player. I think at this stage he needs to enjoy himself on the pitch and go for a new challenge outside of the Premier League.”

De Bruyne joined Chelsea from KRC Genk in January 2012 and spent multiple stints on loan. He made just nine senior appearances for them before joining VfL Wolfsburg in January 2014.

De Bruyne then joined Manchester City in 2015 and has recorded 108 goals and 177 assists in 418 games for them, winning numerous trophies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More