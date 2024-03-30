“Imagine if we win four titles and Mbappe decides to stay” - Luis Enrique refuses to give up on Kylian Mbappe leaving PSG

Luis Enrique is still clinging to hope that Kylian Mbappe decides to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.

Mbappe, 25, looks to be on his way to La Liga giants Real Madrid at the end of the season. The Parisian superstar's contract expires and it's been widely reported that he's decided to head to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Reports claim that PSG's all-time top scorer has agreed on a five-year contract with Madrid with a €15 million annual salary. He's been linked with Los Blancos throughout his six-year stay in the French capital.

However, Enrique hasn't given up on convincing Kylian Mbappe to stay at the club. The Parisians' boss suggested the France captain could perform a U-turn if they win four trophies this season (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"Last Classique (tomorrow) for Mbappe? Who said that? I keep my hope about Mbappe staying at PSG. He hasn't announced anything yet... he can change his mind, no?"

Mbappe could make his final Classique appearance as Enrique alluded to tomorrow. PSG face rivals Marseille at the Stade Velodrome as they look to continue their surge towards the Ligue 1 title.

That's just one of three competitions the Parisians still hope to win. They are in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals (vs Barcelona) and the French Cup semifinals (vs Rennes).

Enrique's men won the French Super Cup at the start of the season and he thinks Mbappe could stay if they complete a quadruple:

"Imagine if we win four titles and Mbappe decides to stay at PSG... why not?"

Expand Tweet

Kylian Mbappe has flourished this season despite the never-ending speculation regarding his future. He's posted 38 goals and eight assists in 37 games across competitions.

PSG have been desperate for Mbappe to stay given his importance over the years. He's won five Ligue 1 titles and the Golden Boot on five occasions since arriving from AS Monaco in July 2018 for €180 million.

Ex-PSG star Mohamed Sissoko thinks it's the perfect time for Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid

Real Madrid are ready to roll out the red carpet for Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe looks set to become the latest Madrid superstar and join a star-studded squad at Carlo Ancelotti's disposal. He'll link up with Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, and Federico Valverde if he does head to the Bernabeu.

Former PSG midfielder Mohamed Sissoko has seemingly already accepted that Mbappe's future lies with the La Liga giants (via Tribal Football):

"Mbappe will be a great signing. I think Kylian will go to Real Madrid. It is the perfect time to play with the Merengue shirt. I wish him the greatest success in his new stage."

Expand Tweet

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner will want to close the chapter on his Parisian story in the best way possible. He has the opportunity to help them finally win the Champions League although they'll have to get past Barca.

Mbappe will rival the Blaugrana if he joins their El Clasico foes Madrid. He gets a chance to pour misery on them in the quarterfinals with the first leg at home (April 10) and the second away (April 16).