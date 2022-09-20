"In the end, they are normal people" - PSG new signing opens up on playing alongside Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Carlos Soler has claimed that Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are quite approachable despite their esteemed stature in the sport.

Soler, 25, arrived at the Parc des Princes from Valencia in a deal worth up to €21 million on the deadline day of the summer transfer window. He made his debut for the Parisians during his team's 2-1 win over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on September 6.

Carlos Soler @Carlos10Soler 🏻

Primera victoria de la temporada en

¡Increíble el Parque de los Principes! 🏻

Allez Paris! Noche inolvidable.Primera victoria de la temporada en @ChampionsLeague y debut con el equipo.¡Increíble el Parque de los Principes!Allez Paris! Noche inolvidable. 🙏🏻Primera victoria de la temporada en @ChampionsLeague y debut con el equipo. ¡Increíble el Parque de los Principes! 🙌🏻Allez Paris! 🔴🔵 https://t.co/biR7PiRd9S

Overall, the midfielder has featured in just 10 minutes of action for his new club across all competitions, making three substitute appearances.

In an interview with AS, Soler was asked if his friends in Spain have inquired about his experience of sharing a dressing room with superstars like Messi, Mbappe and Neymar. He said:

"Yes, my friends ask me, of course. In the end, they [Messi, Mbappe and Neymar] are normal people. You realize when you are with them, that you can talk to them, that there is no problem. They are normal people. What happens is that later on the pitch they decide the game for you."

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



Great teamwork and a fine finish from 𝐋𝐞𝐨 𝐌𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢 🤩



#OLPSG Great teamwork and a fine finish from 𝐋𝐞𝐨 𝐌𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢 🤩 🎯⚽️ Great teamwork and a fine finish from 𝐋𝐞𝐨 𝐌𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢 🤩#OLPSG https://t.co/hIvs7QoMkA

Speaking about his summer move, Soler added:

"I'm a forward midfield player and I've shown my versatility. I came here because I think I can be important and [that's why] I signed for five years. The time I've been here [with Christophe Galtier] has been very good, very serious. He knows what he wants and works tactically very well in the days leading up to it."

PSG, who are on an unbeaten run in Ligue 1 this season, will next take on OGC Nice at the Parc des Princes on Saturday (October 1).

PSG will fail to win trophies with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar according to pundit

Speaking on CBS Sports (via PSG Talk), reputed journalist Guillem Balague opened up on his reservations about PSG's much-vaunted offensive trio, who are currently in explosive form. He said:

"Well, when you've got a very active Neymar and when you've got Messi and Mbappe, actions will happen up front. It's just that these three still don't defend. And you cannot win things with three players not defending; I don't think."

The troika have scored a combined 27 goals so far this season. Messi has registered six goals and eight assists in 11 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians and his teammates have also been on song. Neymar has contributed 11 goals and eight assists and Mbappe has netted ten times.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far