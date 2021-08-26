"In my experience, the signing is imminent!" - former Real Madrid president on the club's pursuit of PSG star

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon believes the club will complete the signing of Kylian Mbappe from PSG in the near future. The Frenchman has just one year remaining on his current contract with PSG and is reportedly keen to join Los Blancos this summer.

PSG Sporting director Leonardo confirmed to RMC Sport yesterday that Kylian Mbappe is eager to leave the French giants this summer and has set his sights on a move to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have reportedly had a £137 million bid for Kylian Mbappe rejected by PSG this week. The Ligue 1 club are seeking a fee in the region of £188 million for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

Kylian Mbappe has become one of the hottest properties in world football since bursting onto the scene at AS Monaco as a teenager.

He helped the club win the Ligue 1 title during the 2016-17 season and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League before joining PSG in a deal worth €180 million.

Whilst at PSG, Mbappe has developed into one of the most lethal forwards in Europe. He scored 27 goals in 31 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG last season, finishing as the top goal-scorer in Ligue 1 for the third consecutive season.

Real Madrid have had a long-standing interest in Kylian Mbappe. Former Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane was desperate to bring the French forward to the Santiago Bernabeu. His successor Carlo Ancelotti is believed to be a massive fan of Mbappe.

Real Madrid are keen to sign a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema. The Spanish giants have been heavily dependent on Benzema's goal-scoring abilities over the last couple of seasons and are keen to improve their attacking options this summer.

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon believes Real Madrid will complete the signing of Kylian Mbappe in the near future.

"If Real Madrid want him now, they'll have to pay that kind of money for Mbappe. In my experience, the signing is imminent! Sometimes with something so expensive and important, you have to pay!'," Calderon told talkSPORT.

Real Madrid has made a second bid of $200M for Kylian Mbappe, reports @SkyKaveh 😳 @brfootball pic.twitter.com/ge05Y3wXVc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 26, 2021

Real Madrid have raised the funds required to meet PSG's asking price for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have spent the last three transfer windows selling fringe players and some of the club's highest earners.

The club have refrained from making any big-money moves due to the negative financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The sales of Achraf Hakimi last summer, Martin Odegaard and Raphael Varane this summer, and the departure of Sergio Ramos have helped Real Madrid raise the funds they require to meet PSG's €200 million asking price for Kylian Mbappe.

