"In Lucho we believe," "PSG to Europa needed" - Fans react as PSG name XI for crucial UCL encounter against Dortmund

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are in the middle of a stressful Champions League season and are set to lock horns with Borussia Dortmund in a group-stage finale. With the lineup being named ahead of the match, the fans have reacted to the team composition.

Dortmund have already secured a place in the knockout stages and they aim to clinch the top spot with a mere one more point. The Parisians, on the other hand, find themselves in a do-or-die scenario. The stakes for them are high at the Westfalenstadion, as victory is PSG's only surefire ticket to the last-16.

The Paris-based outfit endured a nerve-racking escape from defeat in their previous encounter against Newcastle United. A controversial late penalty, converted by Kylian Mbappe, was needed to salvage a draw for the French giants.

Despite the contentious officiating, PSG's performance against the Magpies was a blend of missed opportunities. Aside from this, they are haunted by a streak of three consecutive away losses in the Champions League, and are desperately seeking to fix this.

Interestingly, historical data leans slightly in PSG's favor, with the French side having a better record in their past encounters against Dortmund. However, this will offer little comfort in a match where they need one point and results elsewhere to go in their direction.

Fans, eagerly anticipating the clash, took to Twitter to share their reactions to the Parisians' starting lineup. One fan stated his confidence in manager Luis Enrique:

"In Lucho we believe"

Another fan added:

"PSG to Europa needed"

Luis Enrique unruffled by pressure as PSG face decisive Dortmund duel

Ahead of their clash with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain's manager Luis Enrique stayed composed under immense pressure.

The former Barcelona coach, who steered his team to Champions League glory in 2015, faces a critical moment in this season's European campaign.

The French giants, under his leadership, are at a juncture where they are faced with the prospect of dropping into the Europa League since their 2011 Qatari takeover.

During a press briefing ahead of the game, he brushed aside any speculation regarding the security of his position due to potential poor results (via Vanguard):

“Be positive my friend. If you don’t want the pressure, you shouldn’t sign for a big club as a player or a coach. I have no problem with the attention or the pressure – I’m just here to enjoy the show. We have to treat it like a final and play well against a very good team that is already qualified.”

Anything less than a win could lead to a premature exit from the Champions League for the French giants, provided Newcastle and Milan don't end in a stalemate.