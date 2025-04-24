"In my opinion, he's a star" - Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez backs Argentina star to have bright future in Europe amid Manchester United links

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has waxed lyrical about Argentina starlet Franco Mastantuono and tipped him to succeed in European football. Mastantuono is currently plying his trade with River Plate in the Argentine Primera Division. He was promoted to the club’s senior team last year and has since cemented his position as a key player.

In the ongoing campaign, the 17-year-old midfielder has made five goal contributions for his River Plate in 12 appearances across competitions. As per reports, Chelsea and Manchester United have been monitoring his progress since last summer.

The Blues have reportedly entered the race for the teenage sensation while the Red Devils are reportedly set to launch a bid.

Just like Franco Mastantuono, Enzo Fernandez grew through the ranks at River Plate. Fernandez talked about his compatriot's future in a recent interview with ESPN Argentina.

"He's showing that he has a European future. You can see it. He's an incredible player. He's doing very well and has shown great talent. In my opinion, he's a star. I wish him the best and hope he can achieve all his goals. Hopefully he can also help us in the national team," Fernandez said (via GOAL).

Enzo Fernandez left River Plate for Benfica in the summer of 2022. He joined Chelsea in January 2023 for a reported €121 million fee, becoming the most expensive player to ever join a Premier League club.

Enzo Fernandez says Chelsea must maintain good dynamic ahead of Premier League clash with Everton

Chelsea secured their first away win in the Premier League since December 8 with a 2-1 success over Fulham on Sunday (April 20). With five league games left in the 2024-25 season for the Blues, they are locked in a race for Champions League qualification.

They currently sit in the sixth position on the league table. Talking about the Blues' upcoming league clash against Everton on Saturday, April 26, Fernandez urged his side to build on the momentum from the win against Fulham.

Fernandez said (via Chelsea’s official website):

"It’s important to maintain this good dynamic. We know that a home game is important. We come with the momentum from the Fulham victory. It gives us confidence for what is to come. We are preparing this week in the best way to arrive in our best condition to be able to win the game."

In the ongoing season, Fernandez has registered 16 goal contributions for the Blues in 39 appearances across competitions.

