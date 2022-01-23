“In your place, I would go to Real Madrid” - Zlatan Ibrahimovic offers transfer advice to PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

The mercurial Zlatan Ibrahimovic revealed recently that he advised PSG’s Kylian Mbappe to move to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have long been linked with the 23-year old French striker who has 19 goals so far this season in 27 appearances across competitions. Considered to be a generational talent, Mbappe has attracted interest from some of the best clubs in Europe.

Kylian Mbappe has long been rumored to want to move to Real Madrid. The striker confirmed in a recent interview that he wanted to leave PSG but was not allowed to, something that he claimed he did not hold a grudge for.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic revealed that he had advised Mbappe to leave the French club:

“It is true that one day he asked me and I replied: ‘In your place I would go to Real Madrid. I had the opportunity to play for different teams, different countries, with different footballers and that’s how I learned and grew up. Playing at home your entire career is easier. Going away is an adventure.”

After rejecting record Real Madrid bids, PSG expected to lose Kylian Mbappe for free

It is no secret that Kylian Mbappe has a lot of respect for PSG and the club’s owners. The striker has been professional in his performances and did not react harshly despite PSG’s refusal to sell him. Mbappe revealed in an interview that he had given the French club every chance to recoup a fee for him:

I asked to leave, because from the moment where I did not want to extend [my contract], I wanted the club to receive a transfer fee so they could bring in a quality replacement. This club has given me a lot, I have always been happy - the four years I have had here - and I still am. I said it early enough so that the club could react.

GOAL @goal Real Madrid are hoping to sign both Kylian Mbappe AND Erling Haaland next summer, according to ESPN 🤑 Real Madrid are hoping to sign both Kylian Mbappe AND Erling Haaland next summer, according to ESPN 🤑 https://t.co/J8DiFXhXRF

Now, with Mbappe’s contract set to expire in June 2022, he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with other teams. Other clubs such as Liverpool have also been linked to Mbappe, although Real Madrid are the clear frontrunners due to the player’s desire to play for the club. PSG have also recently been rumored to be stepping up their efforts to convince the star to sign a contract extension.

Also Read Article Continues below

While there is little doubt that PSG are more than capable of outpaying every club in the world, Kylian Mbappe is largely expected to turn up at Madrid next season.

Edited by Ashwin