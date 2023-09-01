Incredible transfer stat involving Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea and Tottenham comes to light after Cole Palmer transfer

Following Code Palmer's arrival from Manchester City, Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea would have spent around £435 million on incomings this summer. Incredibly, that single-season figure exceeds the £432 million the Argentine spent in 11 transfer windows at Tottenham Hotspur.
Chelsea are in the midst of a massive overhaul, bidding adieu to a slew of former first-team regulars and deadwood. That includes Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, N' Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Romelu Lukaku, to name a few.
In terms of incomings, the Blues have brought in 11 new players, including Palmer, who has arrived from City for £42.5 million (as per ESPN). Earlier, this summer, the Premier League giants smashed the British transfer record by spending £115 million for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.
Other notable transfers include former Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia (£53 million), strikers Christopher Nkunku from Leipzig (£52 million) and Nicolas Jackson (around £31 million) from Villarreal, and defender Axel Disasi (£38.8 million) from AS Monaco.
The 21-year-old Palmer has signed a massive seven-year contract with the Blues, with an option for an eighth year.
New Chelsea signing Cole Palmer pens heartfelt message to Manchester City
Chelsea have boosted their attacking ranks by snapping up 21-year-old Cole Palmer from Manchester City. The young midfielder came up through the ranks at the Etihad and made his first-team debut for Pep Guardiola in September 2020.
He has scored six times and provided two assists in 41 games across competitions. During City's treble-winning campaign last season, Palmer contributed a goal and an assist in 25 games across competitions.
He started the 2023-24 season well, scoring in City's penalty shootout defeat to Arsenal in the FA Community Shield after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. The 21-year-old also netted in the UEFA Super Cup win on penalties against Sevilla. He made his lone league appearance in the 3-0 win at Burnley, coming on for the last 10 minutes.
Following his move to Chelsea, Palmer posted a heartfelt message to City, whom he had joined as a six-year-old:
"Manchester City has been a part of my life for 15 years and it’s all I’ve ever known since the age of 6. I have been very lucky to work with some amazing people along the way. To the coaches the staff, the physios and to all the people behind the scenes. I am very grateful and just want to thank you for helping me become who I am today."
He further wrote:
Thank you to Pep Guardiola and his staff for the opportunities to play for this amazing club and giving me the memories only a small few can ever dream of, I will be forever grateful."
Palmer will now hope to hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge as he embarks on the next chapter of his young career.