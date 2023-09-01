Incredible transfer stat involving Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea and Tottenham comes to light after Cole Palmer transfer

Following Code Palmer's arrival from Manchester City, Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea would have spent around £435 million on incomings this summer. Incredibly, that single-season figure exceeds the £432 million the Argentine spent in 11 transfer windows at Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea are in the midst of a massive overhaul, bidding adieu to a slew of former first-team regulars and deadwood. That includes Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, N' Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Romelu Lukaku, to name a few.

In terms of incomings, the Blues have brought in 11 new players, including Palmer, who has arrived from City for £42.5 million (as per ESPN). Earlier, this summer, the Premier League giants smashed the British transfer record by spending £115 million for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Other notable transfers include former Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia (£53 million), strikers Christopher Nkunku from Leipzig (£52 million) and Nicolas Jackson (around £31 million) from Villarreal, and defender Axel Disasi (£38.8 million) from AS Monaco.

The 21-year-old Palmer has signed a massive seven-year contract with the Blues, with an option for an eighth year.

New Chelsea signing Cole Palmer pens heartfelt message to Manchester City

Pochettino has seen a massive overhaul at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have boosted their attacking ranks by snapping up 21-year-old Cole Palmer from Manchester City. The young midfielder came up through the ranks at the Etihad and made his first-team debut for Pep Guardiola in September 2020.

He has scored six times and provided two assists in 41 games across competitions. During City's treble-winning campaign last season, Palmer contributed a goal and an assist in 25 games across competitions.

He started the 2023-24 season well, scoring in City's penalty shootout defeat to Arsenal in the FA Community Shield after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. The 21-year-old also netted in the UEFA Super Cup win on penalties against Sevilla. He made his lone league appearance in the 3-0 win at Burnley, coming on for the last 10 minutes.

Following his move to Chelsea, Palmer posted a heartfelt message to City, whom he had joined as a six-year-old:

"Manchester City has been a part of my life for 15 years and it’s all I’ve ever known since the age of 6. I have been very lucky to work with some amazing people along the way. To the coaches the staff, the physios and to all the people behind the scenes. I am very grateful and just want to thank you for helping me become who I am today."

He further wrote:

Thank you to Pep Guardiola and his staff for the opportunities to play for this amazing club and giving me the memories only a small few can ever dream of, I will be forever grateful."

Palmer will now hope to hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge as he embarks on the next chapter of his young career.