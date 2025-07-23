India batter names Cristiano Ronaldo as his all time Manchester United idol after meeting Red Devils ahead of 4th Test v England

Indian batsman Karun Nair has named Cristiano Ronaldo as his all time Manchester United hero. The Indian Cricket Team paid a visit to Carrington last weekend to meet the Red Devils squad ahead of the fourth test against England. The event was apparently put together by Adidas, who are the shirt sponsors of both teams. The Indian team interacted with the footballers and also spoke to the club's media. Both Nair and pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah were asked to name their all time Manchester United hero. While the Mumbai Indians seamer named Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his favorite, Nair opted for Cristiano Ronaldo.&quot;My all time United hero would be Cristiano,&quot; said Nair.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNair also named new signing Matheus Cunha as the player from the current United squad who would make the best cricketer. When asked who from the current Indian Cricket Team would make the best footballer, the Indian batter gave a cheeky response.&quot;I don't think there's any better than me at the moment,&quot; said Nair. Manchester United kicked off their pre-season with a 0-0 draw against Leeds United last weekend. The Red Devils have already left for the United States, where they will continue their preparations for the upcoming season. Ruben Amorim's men are scheduled to play West Ham United at the MetLife Stadium on Saturday, July 26, as part of the Premier League Summer series. Should Cristiano Ronaldo have joined Manchester City instead of Manchester United in 2021? Cristiano RonaldoManchester United legend Gary Pallister believes that Cristiano Ronaldo should have joined Manchester City in 2021. The Portuguese superstar was reportedly wanted by the Cityzens that summer before his return to Old Trafford. Unfortunately, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's homecoming didn't live up to expectations. Cristiano Ronaldo also ended up having a fallout with former manager Erik ten Hag. Speaking to Betvictor, Pallister insisted that the Portuguese chose the wrong time to rejoin the Red Devils.&quot;The second spell, I never thought it was a good idea for him to come back at that time. Looking at it from afar, he would have been far better off signing, if indeed Man City were interested, for City. I think he would have gone on to score a lot of goals for Man City if he'd have gone there. I think he chose the wrong time to come back to Manchester United, &quot; said Pallister. The 40-year-old left the Premier League giants in December 2022 to join Al-Nassr.