Inter Milan confirm interest in Arsenal star

Inter Milan have confirmed their interest in signing Hector Bellerin from Arsenal. The San Siro side's chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has named the Gunners star as one of the players they are targeting this summer.

While speaking with Sky Italia, Giuseppe Marotta mentioned Hector Bellerin and Alex Telles as the players they are looking to sign this summer. The Inter Milan chief added they would not be selling their star players following the sale of Achraf Hakimi to PSG.

He said:

"Hector Bellerin is a player we're following... but I can't say more. Alex Telles? I can't exclude this possibility but we're making our plans and we'll see. We're now planning to keep our best players after selling Hakimi."

Inter Milan are keen on signing a fullback this summer and have been targeting a host of players. Apart from Arsenal's Hector Bellerin and Manchester United's Alex Telles, Chelsea's Marcos Alonso, Emerson, and Davide Zappacosta have also been linked with the San Siro side.

Achraf Hakimi and Ashley Young's departure has left a void in the Inter Milan squad and they are expected to sign two fullbacks this summer. However, Inter Milan are unwilling to spend big as they need to balance their books as well.

Arsenal urged to keep Inter Milan target

Arsenal fans have been rallying for the sale of Hector Bellerin as they believe he is no longer at the level the club need him at. However, Gunners legend Sol Campbell believes the club should not sell the Inter Milan target.

Speaking to Ladbrokes, Sol Campbell said:

"You can’t just go and get rid of all of your experienced players. I see the likes of Hector Bellerin and Granit Xhaka being linked with moves away but both have been a core part of that team for some time now. You don’t want to sever ties completely with players like that because otherwise there’ll be no one around who can teach new signings and younger players the ways of the club."

Granit Xhaka is on the verge of signing for AS Roma as reports suggest the Serie A side have agreed a deal for him with Arsenal.

