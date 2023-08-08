Inter Milan director makes honest transfer admission on Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun and Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan director Piero Ausilio has commented on a potential move for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun and Chelsea frontman Romelu Lukaku.

The Nerazzurri are in the market for a new center-forward following the departure of Edin Dzeko to Turkish outfit Fenerbahce. They have decided against resigning Romelu Lukaku after learning of his negotiations with rivals Juventus.

Balogun, 22, has emerged as a target for Inter following an impressive campaign out on loan at Stade Reims. However, Arsenal have placed a reported £50 million price tag on the USMNT international that Simone Inzaghi's side have baulked at thus far.

Ausilio has admitted that the 22-year-old is an option but insists there are other names also on their shortlist. However one of those is definitely not Chelsea's Lukaku (via Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“We want someone who can score goals and for sure Balogun is one of the opportunities, but not the only one we are tracking. Lukaku deal? I’m not interested”.

Balogun was a massive hit while in Ligue 1 with Reims last season. He bagged 21 goals in 37 league games, finishing joint-fourth in the goalscoring ranks.

The young striker is unlikely to force his way into Mikel Arteta's starting lineup on a consistent basis. He has competition in the form of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, and Leandro Trossard who are all currently ahead of him.

Inter have now made it clear that they will not be continuing their pursuit to resign Lukaku. The Belgian's talks with Juve have infuriated the higher-ups at the San Siro.

The 30-year-old spent last season on loan with the Nerazzurri, managing 14 goals and seven assists in 37 games across competitions. He built up a good rapport with Inter fans but is now viewed in a wholly negative light.

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to beat Arsenal and Chelsea to Mohammed Kudus

Kudus (front) is headed to Brighton this summer.

Brighton have reportedly reached an agreement with Ajax to sign forward Mohammed Kudus for a club-record fee of £34.5 million.

TalkSPORT reports that Kudus is headed to the Amex despite being linked with several top Premier League clubs. That includes Arsenal and Chelsea who have both been searching for more attacking output.

The 23-year-old bagged 18 goals and seven assists in 42 games across competitions last season. The Ghanian has quickly become a key player for Ajax and was developed by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.