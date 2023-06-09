Inter Milan president gives take on key player's rumored free-agent move to PSG ahead of UCL final

Inter Milan president Steven Zhang has refused to comment on defender Milan Skriniar’s speculated free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), stating he will address the rumors after the Champions League final.

Skriniar, who wears the captain’s armband for Inter Milan, is expected to join Ligue 1 giants PSG in the summer transfer window. In an interview in January (via Futbolsfz), Skriniar confirmed signing a pre-agreement with the 11-time French champions.

The Slovakia captain said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Yes, it’s true — I have signed with PSG. I’m waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“I’m waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement”, Škriniar added in interview reported by Futbolsfz.



Škriniar has signed free agent deal for June — but PSG want to anticipate the move in January. Milan Škriniar confirms: “Yes, it’s true — I have signed with PSG”.“I’m waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement”, Škriniar added in interview reported by Futbolsfz.Škriniar has signed free agent deal for June — but PSG want to anticipate the move in January. Milan Škriniar confirms: “Yes, it’s true — I have signed with PSG”. 🚨🔵🔴 #PSG“I’m waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement”, Škriniar added in interview reported by Futbolsfz.Škriniar has signed free agent deal for June — but PSG want to anticipate the move in January. https://t.co/KFLxVcIXmF

While the player has been vocal about his decision to play for the Ligue 1 champions, Inter Milan have been coy about the player leaving. And club president Zhang maintained his silence during a recent interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

When asked to comment on his rumored free transfer to PSG, he said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Skriniar has always been one of my fav players… I will reply to this question only after the final.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Škriniar signed a pre-contract with PSG last January. Inter president Zhang on Milan Škriniar set to join PSG on free deal: “Škriniar has always been one of my fav players… I will reply to this question only after the final”, told Gazzetta.Škriniar signed a pre-contract with PSG last January. Inter president Zhang on Milan Škriniar set to join PSG on free deal: “Škriniar has always been one of my fav players… I will reply to this question only after the final”, told Gazzetta. 🔵 #PSGŠkriniar signed a pre-contract with PSG last January. https://t.co/DnFz7za26t

Inter Milan will face Manchester City in a highly anticipated Champions League final at San Siro on Saturday night (June 10). Skriniar, who has been at the club since 2017, has not been in action for Inter since injuring his lumbar spine in February.

He was on the bench for the Serie A matchday 38 clash against Torino on June 3, meaning he could be fully fit for Saturday’s clash against the Premier League champions. However, given how intense the match is expected to be, coach Simone Inzaghi might think twice before including him in the starting XI.

Over the course of his Inter Milan career, Skriniar has featured in 246 games, scoring 11 times.

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane reportedly turns down PSG job

Having sacked Christophe Galtier following an underwhelming season, PSG are believed to be in the market for a capable successor.

According to Madrid Zone (via Le Parisien), they wanted Zinedine Zidane to replace Galtier and even made contact with him. However, the Real Madrid legend turned them down. The French tactician has been without a job since resigning as Real Madrid manager at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Le Parisiens have long been linked with the three-time Champions League-winning manager, but have not been able to lure him in. With Zidane reportedly ruled out, Julian Nagelsmann, who was let go by Bayern Munich in the middle of the 2022-23 season, has emerged as a frontrunner for the Parisian job.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes