Inter Milan teammate spotted laughing at Romelu Lukaku amid Chelsea loanee's horrid run of form

Inter Milan striker Edin Dzeko was spotted laughing at Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku for the Belgian's first touch during the Serie A clash against AC Monza on Sunday, January 8.

The Nerazzurri were up by a scoreline of 2-1 when Lukaku took a horrible first touch off a throw-in and lost possession of the ball. The striker's miss left his teammate Dzeko in stitches as the former Manchester City attacker was spotted laughing on the sidelines.

Wondering how Lukaku scam his way into being a professional footballer



Dzeko laughs at Lukaku , his control really that bad

Monza eventually managed to earn a last-ditch equalizer as Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries scored an own goal.

Lukaku, meanwhile, has struggled for Inter Milan during his loan spell. He has made only seven appearances in all competitions for the Italian club this campaign and has scored two goals. Lukaku has also provided one assist.

The player, however, doesn't see himself returning to Stamford Bridge after his loan spell. He told DAZN Italian in August (via Football.London):

"The season at Chelsea gave me extra motivation to do even better than before. I think in a year people have forgotten what I can do on the pitch. This is a kind of anger that I have inside of me. When I left I had in mind to get a rematch with Chelsea. When I was young I was at Chelsea for eleven years and I wanted to come back to be a protagonist."

He further spoke about his decision to return to Inter Milan, saying:

"After the last game I started thinking about what the best situation was for me. The season for me at Chelsea was difficult and I think things would not improve in the future and so I decided to come back here."

Chelsea star Denis Zakaria determined to improve with time

Deniz Zakaria - Premier League

Midfielder Denis Zakaria earned plaudits for his performance against Manchester City on January 5 in their previous league fixture despite the Blues' 1-0 loss. The player, on loan from Juventus, is determined that he will only improve with time.

Zakaria recently said (via the Blues' official website):

"I feel really good and I’m happy to play these minutes, It will get better and better with time, that’s really important. I saw this in the last year, which was a really difficult time for me.

"I didn’t play that much and it was the first time so then you feel it after 60 or 70 minutes, you’re already tired. It’s really important for a player to have minutes and play regularly because then you have the rhythms for all the games."

Hard fight yesterday but frustrating in the end. Thanks for your support! Next chance on Sunday.

