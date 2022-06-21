Inter willing to offer €20 million plus Stefan de Vrij in exchange for Arsenal star: Reports

Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly considering approaching Arsenal with an interesting deal to take away their defensive mainstay Gabriel Magalhaes. The Brazilian has now come on the Nerazzurri's radar, who look willing to test the Gunners' resolve for the Brazilian centre-back.

Calciomercatoweb reported that the Italian club are ready to part ways with experienced centre-back Stefan de Vrij after his four years at the San Siro. They will use the Dutch defender as a makeweight in a player-plus-cash deal for Arsenal's Gabriel.

Since joining the Gunners from Lille in 2020, the Brazilian has been an important player for Mikel Arteta. He missed just three games in the Premier League due to injury in the 2021-22 campaign.

As the Italian outlet mentions, Inter Milan are not the first Serie A team to express interest in the 24-year old centre-back. Juventus are also weighing up a move for him.

De Vrij is valued at €28 million, meanwhile Gabriel's market value stands at €38 million. However, the Arsenal man is a left-footed centre-back and compliments right-footed Ben White very well at the heart of the defense.

This balance would then get disturbed if another right-footed player like the Dutch defender was to join Arteta's side. The 24-year-old centre-back was also the Gunners' highest scoring defender with five goals in the Premier League last season. Arsenal would not want to lose such a threat from set-piece situations.

Hence, it looks like this deal will be a difficult one for Inter to complete. Calciomercatoweb also mentioned that the interest in Gabriel could be seen as a plan B for the Nerazzurri.

The Italian side already have their priorities set in terms of a centre-back. Torino's Gleison Bremer is at the top of their list and De Vrij could be sacrificed in that deal as well.

Arsenal could secure the signing of in-demand winger linked with Barcelona

The Gunners surprised everyone by agreeing a deal to sign FC Porto attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira a few days ago (via Fabrizio Romano). They could build on it with another impressive signing.

Leeds United attacker Raphinha, who for months has been linked with Barcelona, is now reportedly closing in on a move to the Emirates.

The Brazilian is believed to be fed up of waiting for the Catalans and is prepared to move to Arsenal. The figure of £50 million quoted by Leeds United as per GOAL was something the Spanish giants were not willing to pay. However Mikel Arteta's side have done their bit to approach Leeds and agree on the player's transfer.

GOAL claims that if everything runs its course in normal fashion, then Raphinha will be a Gunners player by the end of this week.

