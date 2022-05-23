"Investing in other positions" - Fabrizio Romano explains how Real Madrid's transfer plans could change after Kylian Mbappe u-turn

It is now well known that PSG forward Kylian Mbappe has snubbed Real Madrid to sign a new deal at the Parc des Princes. Following the development, reliable transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has shed light on how Los Blancos' transfer plans could now take on a new shape this summer.

Recall that Real Madrid have been actively chasing Kylian Mbappe's transfer since last year and were hopeful of landing the Frenchman on a free transfer this summer. However, PSG insisted on keeping the attacker and eventually succeeded in convincing him to extend his contract until the summer of 2025.

Fabrizio Romano has noted that Los Blancos will need to alter their transfer plans after the saga, which according to him, has ended well for the player and his club.

"What a saga this has been, but from Mbappe and PSG’s point of view it has come to a happy end," he wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

"The France international has committed his future with a new contract keeping him in Paris until 2025. The effects on the rest of the transfer window could still be significant."

"For sure, Real Madrid will change their plan because the initial idea was to complete the team with Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger and a left back (priority to Fran Garcia’s return), nothing else."

Speaking of new transfer plans, Fabrizio Romano expects the La Liga giants to strengthen other positions while also looking at alternative options to reinforce the attack.

"Now the strategy is to consider investing in other positions as well, such as for the midfield. Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni has been discussed internally at Real Madrid for months, and I’ve also previously revealed Liverpool’s interest in the player."

"As for alternatives to Mbappe up front, Mohamed Salah has not had direct contact with Real Madrid as of today and his departure in the summer is not considered easy, while Sadio Mane is still waiting for a meeting with Liverpool before discussing the future."

"This week, Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Perez will have direct contact to plan for the future," Fabrizio Romano added.

What next for Los Blancos after Kylian Mbappe snub?

Will Kylian Mbappe ever leave PSG for Real Madrid?

It is true that the attacker dreams of wearing the white jersey of the Merengues in his career. However, whether that will ever happen remains a huge subject of doubt, considering how PSG have firmly held on to him so far.

The Parisians view the youngster as the symbol of their project and will do anything possible to keep him at the Parc des Princes. Besides, the Ligue 1 giants are also bent on proving that they can't be bullied by any club. Hence, Los Blancos might not fancy their chances of landing the attacker, at least for the next couple of years.

