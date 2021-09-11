Is Cristiano Ronaldo going to start today for Manchester United vs Newcastle? 

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start today for Manchester United against Newcastle. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner has been training with the group and is fit and ready to take the field.

The new Manchester United 'number 7' has already spoken of his desire to play a major role and help guide the Red Devils to top honors this season. Speaking with former teammate Wes Brown in an interview with MUTV, Cristiano Ronaldo said:

“I’m here to win, people speak about the age, but they should know I’m different to the rest. I show up all the time, year by year, and this year will be the same. I know 100 per cent I will be good with my team-mates.

“The supporters are special and hope they can push the team, and we’ll be doing our best to win important things. I am not here for a vacation. Before was good, winning important things and I wore the shirt before many years ago, but I am here to win again.

“I am capable, me and my team-mates. I am ready to go. It is a good chance for me, for the supporters, for the club, to get one step ahead.”

Manchester United manager Solskjaer is ready to unleash Cristiano Ronaldo against Newcastle United

Solskjaer will be looking for a good performance from his Manchester United team tonight

Solskjaer confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo's involvement in the game against Newcastle United today. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, the Manchester United manager said:

“He's been having a good pre-season with Juventus, played with the national team and had a good week with us, he'll definitely be on the pitch at some point, that's for sure.”

With Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed to play against Newcastle United, it only remains to be seen if he will start or be on the bench. The Portuguese superstar has always liked playing every match and a start at Old Trafford against opposition like Newcastle might be the perfect way to kick off his second journey.

Ronaldo also returned early from international duty after being suspended and has been training with his new teammates. Cristiano Ronaldo is definitely raring to play and we could see him feature from the start today against Steve Bruce's Newcastle United.

