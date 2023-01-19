Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Saudi All-Star XI against PSG today?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when he forms a part of the Saudi All-Star XI, which will face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a friendly match on Thursday (January 19). The Saudi All-Star XI comprises of players from Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, the latter Ronaldo joined on a free transfer.

Cristiano Ronaldo completed a transfer to Al-Nassr after his contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Portuguese forward, however, is yet to play a game for his new side as he was serving a two-match suspension received from the Football Association (FA).

Ronaldo has now served his suspension and is ready to return to action for the first time since the World Cup. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will therefore play his first game in Saudi Arabia when he faces PSG at the King Fahd International Stadium on Thursday.

Ronaldo is expected to lead the attack for the Saudi All-Star XI. He could be partnered alongside the likes of Moussa Marega of Al-Hilal and fellow Al-Nassr teammate Talisca. It is worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo will not only lead the attack but is also going to captain Saudi All-Star XI when they take on PSG.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the Saudi All-Star side's captain's armband during the friendly clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lionel Messi. dlvr.it/Sh22dL Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the Saudi All-Star side's captain's armband during the friendly clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lionel Messi. dlvr.it/Sh22dL

The former Manchester United forward will face off against his long-term rival Lionel Messi, who is also expected to feature for PSG. Both Ronaldo and Messi have played numerous times against one another, however, their meeting on Thursday could very well be the last time the two modern-day greats share the same pitch.

The last time both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi faced one another was in the UEFA Champions League back in 2020. Ronaldo's Juventus side secured a 3-0 win over Messi's Barcelona with the forward scoring two penalties.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo performed against PSG?

In his illustrious career, Cristiano Ronaldo has faced PSG on just four separate occasions. All four of those outings came when the Portuguese forward was playing for Real Madrid.

Ronaldo has faced Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League with his last meeting against the Parisian giants coming back in March 2018. Real Madrid faced PSG in the Round of 16 tie, which Los Blancos won 5-2 on aggregate. Ronaldo went on to score and assist one goal in the second leg which ended 2-1 in Real Madrid's favor.

Ronaldo has overall scored three goals and provided one assist in four games against the Ligue 1 giants.

Poll : 0 votes