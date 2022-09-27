Is Lionel Messi playing for Argentina against Jamaica tonight?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi could miss Argentina's international friendly against Jamaica tonight (September 27) due to illness.

Argentina played their first match of the international break against Honduras on Friday (September 23). They eased past the Central American outfit, handing them a 3-0 defeat in the United States.

Starring in the game for La Albiceleste was their captain and star player Lionel Messi. The PSG talisman found the back of the net twice on the night, with Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez also on the scoresheet.

Messi scored his first goal against Honduras from the penalty spot just before half-time. He produced a spectacle for his second goal, lobbing the ball over the goalkeeper from outside the box.

The 35-year-old will now be looking to end the international break on a high before returning to PSG. He will be keen to help Argentina beat Jamaica when the two sides lock horns in New Jersey tonight.

However, there are doubts about Messi's availability for the clash against the Caribbean nation. Lionel Scalano could be without the former Barcelona superstar, who is said to be suffering from illness.

The forward appeared to be in good spirits in his latest Instagram post. He can be seen having a good time in training along with La Albiceleste teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Angel Di Maria.

However, Messi could be forced to sit out the team's international friendly against Jamaica today. There are suggestions that Manchester City's Julian Alvarez will take his place in the starting XI.

Di Maria, along with Tottenham Hotspur's Cristiano Romero, was notably rested for the side's match against Honduras. While Messi could miss out, the Juventus man is expected to start later this evening.

Enzo Fernandez could also come into the starting XI after impressing off the bench against Honduras. It remains to be seen if Scaloni intends to make other major changes to the team that started on Friday.

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is in good shape ahead of FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi has won a plethora of trophies for club and country during his illustrious career. However, the FIFA World Cup is one that has evaded the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner so far.

The Argentina captain will be participating in his fifth World Cup when the tournament kicks off in Qatar in November. With his career nearing an end, he will be keen to finally get his hands on the trophy this time.

While he is currently suffering from illness, Lionel Messi has been in fine form for both club and country as we get closer to the start of the World Cup. He has notably scored six goals and provided eight assists from 11 appearances across all competitions for PSG.

