Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against AS Monaco tomorrow?

Lionel Messi is uncertain to feature when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) travel to face AS Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

According to the club's official medical update, the 34-year-old forward is currently suffering from a flu. The statement reads as follows:

"Lionel Messi has been with the medical team for 48h with a flu."

Earlier this week, it was reported that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner had missed training ahead of their game against AS Monaco. It now looks highly unlikely that Messi will make it in time for their away game at the Principality.

According to the aforementioned medical update, the Parisian giants will also be without fellow Argentine forward Angel Di Maria. This could prompt Mauricio Pochettino to start either Mauro Icardi or Julian Draxler in attack alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

PSG did pick up a 2-0 win against Monaco, the last time they faced one another in Ligue 1 back in December. Messi assisted Kylian Mbappe's second goal on that occasion.

PSG are keen to end the season on a high after being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid earlier this month. This means that Mauricio Pochettino's side are currently only competing for the Ligue 1 title.

They were also knocked out of the Coupe de France by OGC Nice back in February.

PSG, however, are the favorites to reclaim their Ligue 1 crown this season. As things that, they are at the top of the league standings, having accumulated 65 points from 28 matches.

They are 15 points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille with ten games remaining in the season. AS Monaco, on the other hand, are eighth in the table, having picked up 41 points from 28 matches.

Lionel Messi was jeered by the PSG fans last weekend

Lionel Messi has had a slow start to his time in France since his free transfer from Barcelona back in the summer of 2021.

Messi had an underwhelming display against Real Madrid in the Champions League as well. This prompted PSG fans to boo him and Neymar during their game against FC Bordeaux last weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino's side, however, still managed to win the game 3-0. Lionel Messi, though, did not make a single goal contribution on that occasion.

As things stand, the 34-year-old forward has scored seven goals and provided ten assists in 26 appearances for PSG across all competitions. However, the Argentine skipper has scored just twice in the league so far this season.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar