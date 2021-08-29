Is Lionel Messi playing today for PSG?

Lionel Messi is expected to make his PSG debut against Reims today. The 6-time Ballon d'Or winner completed a sensational move to PSG earlier this month and has been training with his new teammates for more than 2 weeks now.

The football world has been waiting eagerly to see Lionel Messi in action for his new club and he could take the field with his close friend and teammate Neymar, who is also yet to make an appearance this season.

When asked about Lionel Messi's potential debut against Reims, manager Mauricio Pochettino said:

"He is very motivated. He's a great professional who is adapting very fast to his new teammates and to a new context. He has the capacity to adapt to a new league."

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with an exit to Real Madrid in the last few days and fans could miss out on the possibility of the 'MNM' trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe playing together.

However, Pochettino at a news conference on Saturday said that all 3 will probably be included in the matchday squad:

"We need to analyze and we will decide later. They will probably be in the squad"

Lionel Messi will be hoping to inspire PSG to major trophies this season

With the additions of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi, PSG will be expecting to challenge for the UEFA Champions League trophy this season.

The Ligue 1 giants have one of the strongest squads on paper and Mauricio Pochettino will be under pressure to get the best out of Lionel Messi and co.

All the new signings are proven winners and have won major trophies with their previous clubs. Lionel Messi, in particular, is a serial winner having won the UEFA Champions League 4 times with Barcelona in the past.

Lionel Messi has already astonished fans with some truly amazing performances for Barcelona. PSG fans will be hoping that Messi continues his amazing performances starting today against Reims in Ligue 1.

