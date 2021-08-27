Reims vs PSG prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as PSG take on Reims at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II on Sunday. Lionel Messi is set to make his much-awaited debut for PSG this weekend and will have a pivotal role to play in this game.

Reims are in 12th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have endured an underwhelming start to their league campaign. The home side has drawn all its games so far and will have to work hard to secure a similar result this weekend.

PSG, on the other hand, have three games out of three in Ligue 1 and will be intent on reclaiming their crown this season. The French giants have some of the best players in the world in their ranks and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Reims vs PSG Head-to-Head

PSG have a good record against Reims and have won nine out of 14 matches played between the two teams. Reims have managed only three victories against PSG and will need to step up on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 4-0 victory for PSG. Neymar and Kylian Mbappe scored goals on the day and will want to replicate their heroics this weekend.

Reims form guide in Ligue 1: D-D-D

PSG form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W

Reims vs PSG Team News

Reims need to win this game. Image Source: Stuttgarter Zeitung

Reims

Arber Zeneli is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part against PSG this weekend. Moussa Doumbia, Anastasios Donis, and Kaj Sierhuis are also struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Arber Zeneli

Doubtful: Moussa Doumbia, Anastasios Donis, Kaj Sierhuis

Suspended: None

PSG have an excellent squad this season

PSG

Lionel Messi's high-profile move to PSG is set to bear fruit this weekend with the Argentine lining up for his debut in Ligue 1. Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid but is still in contention to play this game.

Mauro Icardi, Colin Dagba, Idrissa Gueye, and Sergio Ramos are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Presnel Kimpembe and Layvin Kurzawa are also carrying knocks and are unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: Mauro Icardi, Colin Dagba, Idrissa Gueye, Sergio Ramos

Doubtful: Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa

Suspended: None

Reims vs PSG Predicted XI

Reims Predicted XI (3-4-3): Predrag Rajkovic, Andreaw Gravillon, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid; Thomas Foket, Xavier Chavalerin, Marshall Monetsi, Ghislain Konan; Nathanael Mbuku, Mathieu Cafaro, El Bilal Toure

🎙️ President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi spoke after the draw for the group stage of the @ChampionsLeague! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/nN9ZFGx0Y0 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 27, 2021

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas; Abdou Diallo, Danilo Pereira, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi; Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti, Georginio Wijnaldum; Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Reims vs PSG Prediction

With Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe in their ranks, PSG arguably have the best squad in the world at the moment and are the favourites to win the Ligue 1 title. The French champions were stunned by Lille in the title race last season and cannot afford another debacle this year.

Reims will have to play out of their skins this weekend as Lionel Messi reunites with former teammate Neymar. PSG are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Reims 0-4 PSG

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Fabrizio Romano is now on Sportskeeda! Click here to check out his latest exclusive content

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi