"Is there someone in the FFP department we can pay?" - Journalist reveals Barcelona executive tried to bribe UEFA into investigating PSG and Manchester City

Barcelona attempted to bribe a UEFA official to sanction Financial Fair Play allegations against Manchester City and PSG, according to FT journalist Simon Kuper.

The Athletic have also claimed that the attempted bribe took place in February of 2020. At the time, Barca are to have felt that UEFA were applying a light touch towards the mega-rich clubs.

The report also claims that the Barcelona official in question met a UEFA representative for dinner. The club believes they can longer compete with the finances of other European heavyweights.

UEFA have responded to the outlet claiming they have no knowledge of the alleged meeting while Barcelona have also been pressed for a comment.

February in 2020 was the month that Manchester City were banned from the Champions League for two seasons for a serious breach of FFP rules. The Premier League club also failed to co-operate during the investigation.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport lifted the suspension later that year and got their fine reduced from €30 million to €10 million.

Poor mismanagement at the Catalonian giants has led to them being in substantial debt, which led to club icon Lionel Messi's departure to PSG last summer.Despite the financial danger they appear to be in, the Blaugrana have still enjoyed an excellent summer in the transfer market.

As well as tying Ousmane Dembele to a new contract, Barca have secured the services of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde.

Jules Kounde explains why he chose to join Barcelona

The 23-year-old centre-back is one of the most promising defenders in European football, having played 133 times for Sevilla in the past three seasons.

It appeared as though the French international was on his way to Chelsea for much of the summer, but he ended up moving to the debt-ridden Blaugrana.

At the player's unveiling, Kounde confirmed that another club wanted to sign him, as he told a press conference (as per BBC Sport):

"It's true that I had another offer, but I made the effort to wait for Barca to reach an agreement with Sevilla. When I saw that it was possible, I chose Barca because I knew very clearly where I wanted to go."

"It wasn't a big decision, because I wanted to come here. I'm very happy, very proud. I'm coming to a big club, an ambitious club and I'm also coming with ambition."

The defender has signed a six-year deal at the Camp Nou which includes a buyout clause of £837 million.

