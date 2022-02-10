"It would be absolute madness" - Glen Johnson claims Chelsea deciding to sack Thomas Tuchel won't 'surprise anybody' but warns club against it

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has warned the club against sacking manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues are synonymous with being a trigger-happy club with regard to the managerial position. The Blues have found success under the German manager since his appointment in early 2021 but managers usually do not last very long at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL

football.london/chelsea-fc/tra… Glen Johnson warns Thomas Tuchel he could be sacked as Chelsea boss Glen Johnson warns Thomas Tuchel he could be sacked as Chelsea bossfootball.london/chelsea-fc/tra…

Former Liverpool defender, Glen Johnson talked about this situation at Chelsea. Johnson, who also spent four years at Stamford Bridge, has highlighted the club's persistence in changing managers.

. He told BettingOdds.com:

"I’d like to think Tuchel will still be at the club next season, but it’s the hottest seat in world football."

He continued:

"I don’t think it’d surprise anybody if he wasn’t at Chelsea but I think it would be absolute madness for them to sack him."

Indeed, the club's past could be a factor come the end of the season should Tuchel not manage to deliver significant success. However, Johnson was also quick to reflect on the German's success in his short time in charge thus far.

"I think what he’s done in such a short period of time, and I think they are improving, if they keep him another season I think they’d be doing the right thing."

He added:

"I can’t imagine someone will walk in and pick up from where he’s left off and improve them immediately. I think it would be a mistake if he was to come under pressure."

The club are still fighting in all domestic competitions, albeit they trail Manchester City by 13 points in the Premier League.

The Blues won 1-0 against Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup semi-final last night. They will take on Brazilian side Palmeiras in the final of the competition on Saturday.

Could Chelsea finally have a long term manager in Tuchel?

Tuchel's success at Chelsea could see him remain in the role for the long-term

Tuchel signed a two-year contract at Stamford Bridge. He was expected to weather the storm that had emerged under former boss Frank Lampard and help in rebuilding the squad.

However, he exceeded expectations by delivering the UEFA Champions League five months later.

Squawka Football @Squawka



◉ UCL

◉ FA Cup

◉ EFL Cup

◉ Super Cup

◉ Club World Cup



It only took him 379 days to complete the set. Thomas Tuchel has now reached the final of every competition Chelsea have entered since he took charge of the club:◉ UCL◉ FA Cup◉ EFL Cup◉ Super Cup◉ Club World CupIt only took him 379 days to complete the set. Thomas Tuchel has now reached the final of every competition Chelsea have entered since he took charge of the club:◉ UCL◉ FA Cup◉ EFL Cup◉ Super Cup◉ Club World CupIt only took him 379 days to complete the set. 😅 https://t.co/lJQQLP8c7R

Alongside this, the former PSG manager turned the Blues into one of the best defensive sides in the world. The upturn in form of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Jorginho particularly highlighted Tuchel's success at the club.

Also Read Article Continues below

Owner Roman Abrahmovic would be well advised to continue with Tuchel in charge. The Blues could finally be looking at a boss for many years to come. However, Roman Abrahmovic's need for immediate success will always cast doubt on the role.

Edited by Diptanil Roy