“It was actually almost written in the stars” - Van der Saar explains why Erik ten Hag was destined for failure at Manchester United

Retired goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar claimed that Erik ten Hag was destined to fail at Manchester United as coach due to the club's management issues. The Dutchman led the Red Devils between 2022 and 2024.

Ad

Erik ten Hag's time at Manchester United failed to live up to the mark. The Dutchman still led them to the 2023 Carabao Cup, the 2024 FA Cup, and secured a third-place finish in the Premier League in his first season. However, following consistent poor performances, Ten Hag was sacked in October last year after a 2-1 league defeat to West Ham. At that time, the Red Devils were 14th in the Premier League. Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim replaced the Dutchman.

Ad

Trending

In an interview with ViaPlay (h/t Sport Witness), Edwin van der Saar defended his former Ajax colleague, Erik ten Hag. The former shot-stopper blamed leadership problems at Old Trafford for Ten Hag's failure at the club.

"Everything stands or falls with a policy that is simply supported by everyone. I think that has not always been the case in all those years (since Sir Alex). It was the same in the early period at Ajax (for Ten Hag). Erik also had a difficult period then. He overcame that with the people around him. I actually expected that at United, too," Van der Saar said.

Ad

He highlighted the ownership changes for Manchester United and added:

"Only because, I think, there was another power vacuum…The club was put up for sale or partially sold, which gave James Ratcliffe 50% of the shares and the sporting part. In addition, a new CEO and a new technical director came, who often want to appoint a manager in their own line. So yes. It was actually almost written in the stars that it would happen like this."

Ad

Since his departure, Erik ten Hag has yet to join another club. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are set to face Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final this season.

When Erik ten Hag said this generation finds it "difficult to deal with criticism" following Manchester United stint

In an interview with SEG Stories, former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag claimed the current generation of players find it difficult to take criticism. He said (via BBC):

Ad

"This generation usually find it difficult to deal with criticism. Criticism really gets to them. The generation that I grew up in had much thicker skin. You could be much more direct. I was approached much more directly. If I would do that with my current group of players, I would demotivate them. If you do that to the current generation, they find it offensive."

Ad

The Dutchman also alluded to legendary Red Devils coach Sir Alex Ferguson's time and said:

"(Sir Alex) Ferguson also belonged to the previous generation. With that generation, you could be much more direct in your communication and approach. A player of this generation will feel ridiculed if you approach them like that."

Erik ten Hag reportedly faced multiple issues with players during his time at Manchester United. After his fallout with Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese legend's contract was mutually terminated at the end of 2022. He also faced reported issues with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford during his stint.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More